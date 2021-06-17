D.H. Conley head baseball coach Jason Mills removed his cap to show how little hair he has on top Thursday night.
“I think the (bald) spot is getting bigger,” said a relieved but smiling Mills after the Vikings lived to play another day following a 4-1 triumph over Asheboro in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
Conley, the No. 3 seed, improved to 14-1 and will play Clayton on Saturday. Asheboro, the sixth seed, ended its season 13-3.
Despite leaving 11 runners on base, the Vikings came up with some clutch offense late to withstand numerous rallies by the Blue Comets.
With Conley leading 2-1, Ashesboro threatened to tie or take the lead in the top of the sixth inning when Avery Jones was hit by a pitch on an 0-2 count with one out and replaced by courtesy runner Connor Adams.
With Josh Meadows at bat, Conley pitcher Evan McLean bounced a pitch in front of his catcher, Coleman Dunlow. Adams took off for second base but was gunned down easily as Dunlow rifled a throw to shortstop Carson Hardee, who made the tag for the second out of the inning. Meadows and Davis Gore followed with singles, but McLean coaxed a groundout/fielder’s choice to Hardee to end the threat.
Spencer Bradley made the most of his spot start at third base, scoring two of Conley’s runs and making a couple of plays defensively to keep the Blue Comets at bay.
“He got a chance to hit and scored two big runs for us,” Mills said. “His defense has been great all year and it’s great to talk about a name who hasn’t gotten a lot of opportunities. He gave us a spark.”
The value of a good catcher cannot be understated, as Dunlow – mired in a hitting slump – didn’t let it affect his defense.
“The plays Coleman made for us were huge,” Mills said. “He’s been struggling at the plate a little bit. And so I went to him and he said ‘Coach, I understand. Take me out and put someone else in, I’m not hitting right now.’ That’s the sign of a leader. Tonight, it was not about one or two guys – it was the whole group getting after it.”
The Vikings tacked on their final two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hardee reached on an error and advanced on a passed ball. After Bradley was hit by a pitch, Dixon Williams came through with a clutch single to right field to plate Hardee. A walk to Justin McDonald loaded the bases, and Bradley raced home on a wild pitch to give the home team a three-run cushion.
Asheboro left six runners on base, including two in the first and the bases loaded in the top of the third.
Conley took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Williams blasted a solo home run to left center.
“I can’t say enough about what he’s done for us this year; it’s truly remarkable,” Mills said of the ECU commit.
The Vikings added their second run in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, Bradley walked and advanced on a single from Williams. McDonald was walked to load the bases, and a walk to Braeden Murray plated Bradley for a 2-0 lead.
Another defensive highlight came in Asheboro’s half of the fourth inning, when Bradley dove to his left, knocked a hard grounder to Hardee at short, and Hardee fired to Murray at first to retire the batter. McLean finished off the frame with a strikeout and a groundout to Hardee.
McLean earned the win on the mound for Conley. He gave up six hits, struck out five, walked no one and hit three batters.
J.H. Rose 2 Southeast Guilford 1
The Rampants (12-4) gutted out a nail-biter on the road on Thursday night and earned the toughest assignment yet with a third-round Saturday game at unbeaten No. 1 seed Northern Guilford (16-0).
East Bladen 13, North Pitt 3
The Panthers (9-3) saw its season come to an end on the road on Thursday night at East Bladen.
East Bladen advances to take on North Lenoir Saturday.