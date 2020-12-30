Eastern Carolina 3-A/4-A Conference volleyball leader D.H. Conley swept C.B. Aycock twice, each 3-0, to improve its record to 8-1.
The 25-9, 25-11, 25-16 victory that made the Vikings 8-1 featured DHC dominating at the net, led by six blocks by Sara Dees in addition five blocks each from Ella Philpot and Haley Jackson. Olivia Lefever had 19 assists.
Conley's other sweep over Aycock was 25-20, 25-17, 25-18. Philpot recorded 17 kills and three blocks.
The JV match was a 25-13, 25-11 win for Conley, which got 10 aces from Eliza Lang, 13 assists by Mallie Blizzard and Korinne Rheinfrank put down five kills.
Just behind the Vikings in the varsity ECC standings is J.H. Rose, which swept Eastern Wayne 25-14, 25-10, 25-16. Rose leaders included Helen Wilford (nine kills, two aces), Lauren Elizabeth Richardson (18 assists, five kills) and Tate Duke with 12 digs. The Rampants (8-2) are now set to play at South Central on Tuesday in another important league match.