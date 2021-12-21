The D.H. Conley High School wrestling team went 3-0 in a home quad meet with Hunt, North Lenoir and West Craven on Tuesday night.
The Vikings opened the night with a 72-10 victory over North Lenoir, before topping Hunt 72-12 and closing out the night with a 60-21 win over West Craven.
“Our biggest thing is we’ve got seven seniors in the lineup and that’s pretty rare,” Conley head coach Michael Taylor said. “I don’t think we’ve seen another team with seven seniors yet this year.
“That doesn’t just help us on the mat, it helps us in the room coaching those younger guys up, so my hat goes off to those seniors who have stuck with it for four years.”
In the opening match, Conley picked up seven forfeit wins, as only half of the weights were contested.
The seven contested matches saw the hosts record five wins by pin, while North Lenoir picked up one pin and one 8-0 decision to secure its 10 points.
The Vikings second match of the evening against Hunt saw the teams split pins to open the match as the score was tied at six.
Conley then recorded back-to-back pins followed by three consecutive forfeits to pull in front 36-6.
Three more pins followed as the home side stretched its advantage to 54-6 heading into the 195-pound match which featured Conley’s Jamie Jinks, who suffered a tough decision loss in his first bout of the night.
Jinks trailed for most of the bout, facing a 4-3 deficit after the first round and found himself behind 5-4 heading into the final round.
The sophomore then trailed 10-5 entering the closing seconds of the bout, but was able to secure a pin with just two seconds remaining to give the Vikings a 60-6 lead.
“(Jenks) has been wrestling better and better,” Taylor said. “He’s a young kid and he’s really figuring it out.
“This is about the time in the season where you either figure it out or you don’t and you end up by the wayside.”
A pair of forfeit wins for Conley sandwiched around a pin for Hunt at heavyweight closed out the match with the 72-12 score.
The final matchup of the night between the Vikings and West Craven was back-and-forth early, as Conley led 18-12 after the opening five bouts.
The home side then recorded four pins and a pair of forfeit wins over the next six weight classes to pull away at 54-12.
Carson Hathaway (152) began the run with a pin with just eight seconds to go in the first round of his bout, as Walker Kassnove (160) followed with a pin of his own just 36 seconds in.
Jinks later recorded his second pin of the night at 195.
After West Craven took the next two matchups by way of a pin and a 6-3 decision, the Vikings closed out the night with a forfeit win to claim the 60-21 victory to go 3-0 on the night.
Taylor noted how important all the matches over the past few days have been for his team to build momentum heading into Christmas break.
“It’s super important to end on a good note and to have that positive thought into those kids,” Taylor said. “We give the kids about 10 days off and if they were hating it to begin with, then we might not get them back.”
D.H. Conley (16-0) is back in action today as it travels to Bunn for the Wildcat Holiday Invitational as wrestling gets under way at 9 a.m.