The strong season from the soccer team highlighted the fall boys’ sports season at D.H. Conley.
The Vikings finished the year with a 16-3 record, including a 10-2 mark in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference.
Conley was led by a high-scoring offense, as it finished the year averaging 4.1 goals per game.
At the forefront of that offensive attack was junior Ryan Davis, who has been selected as The Daily Reflector’s Boys’ Athlete of the Fall for the Vikings.
Davis finished the season with a team-high 24 goals for an average of 1.4 goals per game, and he also recorded eight assists on the year.
He finished the year with six multi-goal games, including a hat-trick in a 6-0 win over Washington and a four-goal performance against Greene Central in a 7-1 victory, which accounted for one of only two losses on the year for the 2A state runner-up Rams.
The Vikings saw their season come to an end with a 1-0 loss to Green Hope in the second round of the 4A playoffs.
All three of Conley’s losses on the year came by one goal, as it also suffered a pair of losses to Jacksonville, 3-2 in overtime at home and 2-1 on the road.
Honorable Mentions Soccer
Henry Conway — The junior finished tied for second on the team with 15 goals on the year to go along with a team-leading 13 assists.
Conway recorded five multi-goal games on the season and had multiple assists in three games.
He netted a pair of hat tricks on the season in wins over Gray’s Creek (5-1) and Havelock (6-1) to go along with a three-assist and one-goal game in a 8-0 win over South Central.
Griffin Purvis — Purvis also scored 15 goals for the Vikings this season while dishing out 12 assists.
The senior’s best game came in a 10-1 win over South Central in which he scored a hat trick and added a pair of assists.
He finished the season with multiple goals in five games as well as three multi-assist games.
Football
Bryce Jackson — The senior threw for 2,432 yards and 24 touchdowns on 158-of-280 passing in his final season with the Vikings.
Jackson went over the century mark through the air in all 11 of Conley’s (4-7) games on the season.
His best performance came in a 42-21 win over Jacksonville in which he threw for 351 yards and five touchdowns.
Isaiah Crumpler — The sophomore was Jackon’s main target in the passing game, as he caught 40 passes for a team-high 874 yards and eight scores.
Crumpler’s season was highlighted by his two-touchdown games against Jacksonville and Hillside, when he totaled 235 and 232 yards, respectively.
Cross Country
Nathan Geyer — Geyer took second place at the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference championship meet with a time of 15:35.
He then went on to place 23rd (16:17) at the 3A East Regional and 35th at states (16:24).
Noah Anderson — Placed fifth at the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference championship meet, crossing the line in 17:23.