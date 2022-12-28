D.H. Conley's Davis

D.H. Conley’s Ryan Davis sends a cross into the box during a game against New Bern this past fall. Davis led the Vikings’ offensive attack on his way to being named The Daily Reflector Boys’ Athlete of the Fall at D.H. Conley.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

The 2022 fall boys’ sports season at D.H. Conley had a handful of strong showings both at the individual and team levels.

Leading those standout individual seasons was Ryan Davis, who closed out his soccer career with the Vikings on a high note on his way to being named The Daily Reflector Boys’ Athlete of the Fall for D.H. Conley.