D.H. Conley's Kylah Silver

D.H. Conley’s Kylah Silver fires a ball over the net during a match against J.H. Rose this past season. Silver’s strong play at the net earned her the selection of The Daily Reflector Girls’ Athlete of the Fall at Conley.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

Another strong showing by the volleyball team was at the center of a strong girls’ fall sports season at D.H. Conley this year.

The Vikings finished the season 16-8 as Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference runner-ups for the regular season and conference tournament.