D.H. Conley Girls Athlete of the Fall: Maddy May By Craig Moyer Sports Writer Feb 5, 2022 2 hrs ago

D.H. Conley's Maddy May goes up for a kill in during a match this season. May led Conley on another state playoff run in her senior season. File/The Daily Reflector

GREENVILLE — A deep playoff run by the volleyball team was at the forefront of the success of D.H. Conley in the girls' fall sports season.The Vikings finished the season with a mark of 25-3, including going 11-1 in Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference play.Conley swept J.H. Rose for the conference tournament title before sweeping its first two opponents in the 4A state playoffs in Pine Forest and Southern Alamance.A four-set win over Ashley followed, then the Vikings swept Holly Springs in the quarterfinals.The team then saw its strong season come to an end with a five-set loss to eventual state champion Greene Level in the semifinals.At the forefront of the team's success this fall was senior Maddy May, who has been named The Daily Reflector's Girls Athlete of the Fall at Conley.May, who signed to play at UNC next year, finished her final season with the team with 252 kills.The senior outside hitter also posted 151 digs, 52 aces and 25 blocks on the season.She was named the MVP for her team as well as the Big Carolina Conference Player of the Year.Honorable Mentions VolleyballElla Philpot — The senior middle hitter led the Vikings with 111 blocks on the year.She also recorded 285 kills to go along with 43 aces on her way to being named to the all-conference team.Philpot was also the recipient of the team's Lady Viking Award.Ashlyn Philpot — Finished the season with a team high in kills with 337 on her way to being selected to the all-conference team.The sophomore was named the Offensive Player of the Year for the Vikings.Caroline Dobson — The libero finished her senior campaign for the Vikings with 205 digs and was named an all-conference player.Dobson was named the Defensive Player of the Year for the team.Cross CountryCaitlin Brown — The senior finished ninth at the Big Carolina Conference championship meet with a time of 22:46.GolfTaylor Black — The sophomore had a strong season on the links for the Vikings.Black finished second in the 4A Division and fourth overall in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference on her way to earning All-Conference honors.She competed at the 4A State Championship in Pinehurst and dropped five strokes off her 9-hole average from her standout freshman campaign earlier in 2021.