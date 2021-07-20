Kylah Silver is a three-sport standout at D.H. Conley. She particularly excels in basketball, having earned conference player of the year honors in each of her first two seasons. She averaged 23 points per game and grabbed 122 rebounds and added 62 steals, 34 assists and 14 blocked shots for the Vikings in the most recent campaign.
Here is a Q&A with our D.H. Conley girls’ athlete of the year:
Q: What year are you at Conley?
A: I just finished my sophomore year.
Q: What sports did you play?
A: Volleyball, basketball and softball.
Q: Can you remember your earliest experience with sports in general?
A: I was in seventh grade when I tried out for a team (volleyball). I was 7 years old when I tried basketball and softball.
Q: What got you into sports?
A: I grew up a tomboy and was always on a softball field or basketball court, so I guess it just all came together and I kept doing it.
Q: You were 7 years old when you tried softball and basketball. What was that like?
A: At that age, I wasn’t really focused on basketball and didn’t really want to do it – it was more softball, but I stuck with basketball.
Q: What was it about softball that drew you to it?
A: Probably running around the bases and catching the ball in the outfield.
Q: How did you become a volleyball player?
A: I decided to play to see what would happen. My seventh grade year I was terrible, but my eighth grade year I got better by playing travel volleyball.
Q: When did you decide that travel ball was a viable option for you?
A: Going into my eighth grade season, I thought I should play travel volleyball so I could be seen more.
Q: What are your travel teams?
A: Volleyball I played with East Carolina Junior Volleyball Club, softball with Carolina Cardinals and basketball with Carolina Flames and Carolina All-Stars.
Q: Where do you usually go in travel ball?
A: Well, I just got back from Chicago and Indiana for basketball. Softball has been to Florida. We travel to different states.
Q: Does travel ball give you an idea of what college may be like?
A: As you travel outside of the state, the competition gets better. The girls are bigger, stronger and faster, which prepares you for what you are going to see in the future. It helps you be more prepared with the girls out there.
Q: You mentioned Chicago. What was that experience like?
A: I really enjoyed Chicago with our basketball team. We have a good bond and really enjoy each other. We were in the city and able to see all the different places. It was a good team bonding experience.
Q: What is the best piece of advice you’ve received from someone?
A: I would say my school coach (Shawn Moore at Conley) told me you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take, and I took that opportunity to work on my skills and try different things because when you’re little, you don’t know if you’re going to keep playing.
Q: What do you like to do when not playing sports?
A: I like to hang out with my friends and go to amusement parks. I like to go to Kings Dominion and Busch Gardens because they’re pretty close. I don’t like to be home.
Q: Any favorite attractions?
A: The Griffin (a rollercoaster) at Busch Gardens is one of my favorites.
Honorable mentions
Ashley Tucker: She led the girls’ soccer team in goals (28) and earned all-conference, all-region and all-state honors for the league champion Vikings.
A’riana Crumpler: A three-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball, track) all four years, Crumpler was part of the 3A state champion volleyball team and the conference champion basketball team and placed second in the discus during the state track meet.
Lauren Wiles: She went 8-1 with two no-hitters and a perfect game while compiling a 1.41 ERA for the conference championship softball team. She has signed to pitch for Illinois.
Anna Sawyer: Batted .449 with three home runs, two triples, eight doubles and 18 RBIs with nine stolen bases for the Viking softball team.