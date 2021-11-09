SNOW HILL – If this season is a dream, the Greene Central boys’ soccer team doesn’t wish to be awakened anytime soon.
The Rams needed 100 minutes, but they scored three goals in overtime and were able to defeat Spring Creek 4-2 in the third round of the Class 2A soccer playoffs Monday at home.
“I told the kids that they love to put me on an emotional roller-coaster,” GC head coach Ricardo Arias said. “Spring Creek was one heckuva opponent – stay stood their ground and we stood our ground. Fortunately for us, we started to put our shapes (formations) back into play and we were able to get through it.”
Greene Central (23-1), the No. 2 seed, held a 1-0 lead late in the second half when the seventh-seeded Gators (16-3-1) scored the tying goal when Jonah Perez Velasquez’s shot got past a rushing Enrique Lopez-Lemus with 7:33 remaining.
The deadlock at the end of regulation necessitated two, 10-minute overtime periods.
Extra time proved to be Greene Central’s time, as the Rams outscored Spring Creek 3-1 in the first overtime to emerge with the win.
“We had some nice well-timed runs to score our goals in the first overtime,” Arias said.
Nathan Drake scored the go-ahead goal off an assist from Ariel Nunez with 8:40 left to give Greene Central a 2-1 advantage.
It was short-lived.
The Gators came right back to knot the score at 2-all just 27 seconds later.
Another well-timed run found Nathan Drake with the ball in the box, and his shot rebounded back to Nunez, who scored his second goal of the match to make it 3-2 Rams with 4:42 remaining.
Nunez made another nifty run down the Spring Creek sideline a couple of minutes later, and his third goal of the match put GCHS ahead by two goals.
Spring Creek had a couple of chances in the second overtime, but Lopez-Lemus was up to the challenge and made saves on both attempts.
“We had a horrible second half. We might have had control five or 10 minutes,” Arias said. “Spring Creek was pushing us back, but in overtime, we had a little different game plan where we were timing our runs a little bit more. We were waiting for that perfect break to push through. We didn’t adjust to them, they had to adjust to us. We were going to go back to the way we usually play.”
Nunez’s first goal, off a pass from Drake, gave the Rams a 1-0 lead with 21:18 left in the first half. GC had other chances to score but wasn’t able convert.
The Rams are in the midst of the best season in their history, as last week’s win pushed them into the third round for the first time ever.
Now, they will entertain either No. 3 seed North Carolina School of Science & Math or No. 6 seed Jordan-Matthews in the Eastern 2A semifinals on Thursday.
“It’s a special feeling to be where we are, and these kids are a special group,” Arias said. “We all have that common purpose – and when you play with that common purpose and keep focus and concentration and play our game, we can be successful.”
Kleckners shine at 3A meet
KERNERSVILLE – The South Central brother tandem of Elliott and Cooper Kleckner shined at the state 3A cross country championship meet Saturday at Ivey Redmon Park.
Elliott Kleckner took third in the state with a time of 15 minutes, 48 seconds, while his brother, Cooper, clocked in at 16:16 – good for 10th overall.
The Falcon boys finished fourth as a team with 156 points, trailing North Lincoln (106), Croatan (125) and Orange (151).
Other male competitors for SC included Matthew Riggs (59th, 17:51.10), Simon Thomas (60th, 17:51.80), Justin Roeder (65th, 17:53), Griffin Brantley (102nd 18:32) and Matthew Hill (119th 18:45).
There were 156 total runners.
CLASS 3A GIRLS Lind takes 59th
South Central’s Dahlia Lind was the top local runner in the girls’ 3A state meet on Saturday. She placed 59th overall with a time of 21:46.
Her teammate, Madison Quinn, was 71st at 22:57.
The top runner for J.H. Rose was Saline Kulas, who emerged 92nd at 22:44.
Other South Central runners in the state meet included Emily Grubbs (110th, 23:10), Savannah Ibarra (127th, 24:23), Ra’Nissi Fleming (134th, 24:43) and Emily Johnson (149th, 27:06).
SC finished 17th as a team with 384 points.
CLASS 4A BOYS Geyer takes 35th
D.H. Conley’s Nathan Geyer earned 35th place overall with a time of 16:24 at the Class 4A state cross country meet on Saturday at Ivey Redmon Park.
Geyer’s teammate, Landen Williams, placed 75th overall at 16:49.
CLASS 2A MEET Jags’ duo competes
The Farmville Central cross country duo of Gianna Speight and Lucas Causey participated in the state 2A cross country meet at Ivey Redmon Park on Saturday.
Speight finished 88th overall with a time of 23:39.
Causey emerged 107th with a time of 20:07.