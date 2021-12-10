CHAPEL HILL — J.H. Rose was unable to overcome a 21-0 first quarter deficit and a handful of crucial turnovers as it suffered a 69-40 defeat at the hands of Dudley in the 3A title game at UNC’s Kenan Stadium Friday night.
The 109 points were the most points ever scored in a neutral site title game in NCHSAA history.
The Rampants, making their first title game appearance since 2015, quickly found themselves down three scores as Dudley came out flying.
After going three-and-out on its first drive, Rose saw the Panthers go 29 yards in five plays, scoring on a fourth-and-goal from three yards out for the game’s first score just 3:17 in.
The Rampants’ ensuing drive ended in a pick-six, as Jaylan Richmond intercepted a Will Taylor pass and took it to the house from 56 yards out to double the West Region champs’ lead just 63 seconds later.
After another quick three-and-out for Rose, the Panthers scored on a quick strike, a 76-yard rushing score by Michael Shaw to make it 21-0.
The Rampants battled back with a pair of quick scores to cut the deficit to seven, as first it was Taylor connecting with Jayden Grimes for a 13-yard score at the 2:40 mark of the opening quarter.
A minute and 46 seconds later, the Rose defense came up with a score of its own, as Jameer Roach intercepted a pass and returned it 59 yards for a score.
“We got down 21-0 and the kids fought back. We had a couple turnovers that really hurt, but hats off to our kids, they kept fighting,” Rose head coach Will Bland said. “I think that was the most points Dudley has given up all year.”
Trailing by two scores near the middle of the second quarter, Rose caught a break on special teams.
With the Panthers punting from deep within their own territory, a high snap forced Dudley’s punter back to his own 6-yard line, where he was brought down.
Klavon Brown punched it in on the first play of the drive to make it a 27-20 game with 5:17 left in the opening half.
Late in the half, a pair of quick turnovers proved to be the beginning of the end for the Rampants.
With 59 seconds to play in the second quarter, Taylor was unable to track down a high snap, as the Panthers pounced on the loose ball at Rose’s 35-yard line.
Two plays later, Dudley found the end zone on a 5-yard plunge by quarterback Mehki Wall with just 43 seconds left in the half, as a two-point conversion brought the score to 35-20.
Rose was then unable to corral the following kickoff, as Dudley jumped on the loose ball at the Rampants’ 23.
Then, on 4th-and-1 from the 14, Wall found R.J. Baker on a slant for a touchdown as Rose found itself down 42-20 heading into the half.
“We can’t do that (turnovers) against a good team like that, so in the offseason, we have to work and get better,” Bland said.
Dudley continued the momentum in the second half, driving 50 yards on three plays for a score to balloon the lead to 49-20 just 90 seconds into the second half as the Panthers stretched their lead from seven to 29 in just 2:13 of game time.
Rose continued to battle, but each time it cut into the lead in the second half, Dudley would respond with a touchdown of its own.
Taylor and Grimes connected for a 42-yard highlight reel touchdown pass in the third quarter, but the Panthers responded with a 43-yard strike of their own.
Taylor’s third passing score of the game went to Montez Green, but Slade scored on the following drive as Dudley then added a punt return for a score to push the lead to 69-34 with 25 seconds left in the game.
The game’s final score came on a 3-yard touchdown carry from Brown with 2:36 left to play as Dudley then ran out the final two minutes and change to secure the title.