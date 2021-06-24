East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin, who remains a focal point in the LSU coaching search, was one of the 1,200-plus people in attendance Wednesday night for the J.H. Rose-D.H. Conley high school 3A Eastern Regional championship game.
Multiple sources, including one connected to LSU on Wednesday evening, said the Tigers' coaching search this week has centered around Godwin and Arizona coach Jay Johnson, who emerged as a candidate after his team was eliminated from the College World Series on Monday. The same source said LSU could be interested in coaches still at the CWS.
Godwin's presence at Conley, which has two ECU verbal commits in junior Dixon Williams and freshman Riley Williams, continued his recent trend of in-state recruiting appearances for the Pirates. He was in Charlotte late last week, a few days after watching other North Carolina High School Athletic Association playoff action.
"Love the competitiveness in (the) N.C. high school playoffs," Godwin tweeted on June 15.
Vanderbilt, coached by another possible LSU candidate in Tim Corbin, won an elimination game in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday night. Vandy needs to beat N.C. State twice -- Friday and Saturday -- to make the CWS finals.
Arizona was the NCAA No. 5 overall seed and went 5-1 during the regionals and super regionals combined to make the College World Series. The Wildcats then lost to Vanderbilt and Stanford in Omaha, finishing with a 45-18 record.
Johnson, 44, led Arizona to the CWS finals in 2016, his first season with the Wildcats. They lost 4-3 to Coastal Carolina in Game 3.
ECU's season ended at Vanderbilt during the super regional round on June 12 for a 44-17 record. Excluding the abbreviated 2020 campaign, the Pirates have won at least 44 games in three straight seasons.
Godwin is 43 and an ECU alum. He played for coach Keith LeClair and the Pirates from 1998-2001 and received interest from other schools during recent offseasons, including when he chose to stay at East Carolina in 2016 in lieu of leaving for Alabama.
Godwin's first season leading the Pirates was 2015. He was an assistant at Ole Miss, LSU and Vanderbilt (director of baseball operations) earlier in his career.