The Rams proved to be as good as advertised.
Cleveland scored on all six offensive possessions in an efficient first half, and the Rams went on to hand J.H. Rose a 55-14 loss in a non-conference game in Greenville Friday night.
Cleveland (2-0) scored four times in the first quarter, including three in the first four minutes and 30 seconds.
Rose, which dropped to 0-2, won the coin toss but elected to defer to the second half. Cleveland drove 55 yards in six plays with Omarion Norman scoring on a 30-yard touchdown run with 11 minutes left in the first quarter. Bryce Womble’s missed extra point kept it 6-0.
Rose fumbled on the kickoff return and the Rams recovered at the Rampant 44-yard line. Four plays later, quarterback Skyler Locklear scored on a seven-yard TD run, and Robbie Albaugh added the two-point conversion run to make it 14-0 Rams with 9:25 left in the quarter.
The Rams then surprised Rose with an onside kick by Womble, which was recovered by the visitors. Six plays later, the 52-yard drive was capped by a 27-yard scoring pass from Locklear to Josiah Peters, and Womble’s PAT made it 21-0 with 7:30 left in the quarter.
Rose finally took possession at its own 37-yard line and with the help of a pass interference call and drove inside the Rams’ 30 before a penalty halted the drive.
After forcing the Rampants to turn the ball over on downs, Cleveland drove 63 yards in 10 plays, overcoming a penalty which nullified Hampton’s 41-yard score. The flag didn’t hurt, as the Rams reached the end zone six plays later when Locklear went in from 10 yards. Womble’s PAT extended the lead to 28-0 at the end of the quarter.
Rose drove 65 yards in eight plays, as Michael Allen scored on an 8-yard run and Will D’alonzo booted the extra point to cut the deficit to 28-7 with 8:39 left in the first half.
Cleveland came right back with an 80-yard drive in seven plays. Hampton’s 42-yard TD run and an extra point from Womble padded the lead to 35-7 with 6:19 left in the half.
The Rampants again took advantage of pass interference penalty to move inside Cleveland territory, but the Rams forced and recovered a fumble at their own 42-yard line. Just two plays later, Hampton scored on a 42-yard run in which he broke two tackles. Womble’s PAT made it 42-7 with 3:03 left in the half.
The Rams weren’t done, however. Free safety Keyshawn Monk picked off a pass and returned it 42 yards for the final Cleveland TD in what was an arduous first half for Rose. The kick by Womble gave the visitors a 49-7 advantage and necessitated the continuous running of the clock in the second half.
Rose tacked on its only other TD on its first possession of the third quarter when Will Taylor took a pitch from Allen and connected with Jayden Grimes on a 41-yard flea-flicker scoring pass with 5:16 left. This came after Cleveland held and forced a punt, but the Rams botched Cam Greenway’s kick and the Rampants recovered. D’alonzo booted the PAT.
Cleveland drove 76 yards in 10 plays with what turned out to be its final scoring drive on a 25-yard TD pass from Jackson Byrd to Ceejay Hargrove with 8:30 remaining.
Hampton, a UNC commit, finished with 156 yards and three TDS on just 10 carries. He also caught a pass for 20 yards.
Allen, an N.C. State commit, finished with 62 yards on 10 carries and threw a 30-yard pass to Jayden Grimes. Grimes had four catches for 100 yards.
Rose travels to Elizabeth City to face Northeastern next Thursday.
Cary 40, D.H. Conley 7
Conley led the game 7-0 but quickly saw it slip away, and the Vikings fell to 0-2 to start the season.
A third quarter Conley fumble by quarterback Bryce Jackson squelched a potential rally with Conley trailing 19-7, and the hosts pounded away in the running game and drove deep into Conley territory with the clock running.
Cary drove to the Conley 1, and the Imps scored on a QB keeper to make it 27-7 after a successful 2-point conversion.
Conley’s next drive ended in a turnover on downs, spelling a scoreless third quarter for the Vikings.
Cary added two fourth-quarter scores to give the Imps some insurance.
North Pitt 35, Manteo 8
The Panthers, coming off an opening-night loss to 4A New Bern, evened their record at 1-1 with an emphatic win on the road at Manteo.
After a scoreless first quarter, North Pitt scored in the second quarter to lead 7-0 at the half. The lead expanded to 15-0 in the third quarter and, as the Panther defense continued to throw up zeroes, it was a comfortable 23-0 in the fourth quarter.
Ayden-Grifton 34 East Carteret 20
A 15-yard Rahmik Moore touchdown gave the Chargers a 28-20 lead with 6 minutes to play in the fourth quarter to propel them to victory.
East Carteret then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and A-G capped the game with a 54-yard Mark Dillahunt touchdown run.
The hosts held a narrow 14-7 lead at halftime, and amid some back-and-forth scoring in the third quarter, the Chargers steered into a 22-20 edge that they were clinging to at the third quarter turn.
North Lenoir 42 Farmville Central 19
The Jags, bidding for a two-game win streak to open the Ron Cook coaching era, held a tight 13-12 lead at halftime.
The visiting Hawks, however, grabbed the lead, 20-13, with 3:50 to play in the third quarter, then scored again early in the fourth and kept extending their advantage with no answer until late from Farmville.
Kinston 27, Greene Central 0
The Vikings scored three unanswered touchdowns in the first half to lead 21-0 at the intermission, then tacked on plenty of insurance in the second half.
South Central at West Craven, ppd.
The game was postponed prior to kickoff based on COVID-19 positive tests on the South Central side.
According to reports, South Central was in quarantine on Friday evening.
GIRLS’ TENNIS J.H. Rose 8, Jacksonville 1
The Rampants swiped five of six singles matches, including wins from Edie Yount, Dabney Osborne, Britton Seymour, Carson Radcliff and Christine Carter. Then, the doubles teams of Yount/Osborne, Batton/ Seymour and Radcliff/Carter brought it home for Rose.
Next up for the Rampants is a match at South Central.
VOLLEYBALL D.H. Conley 3, Heritage 0
Conley notched its second consecutive win on Wednesday night, 25-21, 21-16, 21-19.
Cassie Dail had 15 assists and eight digs for Conley, Mallie Blizzard had 17 assists and five digs, Maddy May added 12 kills and nine digs, while Ashlyn Philpot notched 11 kills, Ella Philpot 10 kills and Maddie Vestal six blocks to lead Conley (3-1).
CROSS COUNTRY Conley boys place 2nd in tri-meet
Croatan edged out Conley by one point on Wednesday night to win an early-season tri-meet between three of the top cross country programs in eastern NC. Croatan had a low score of 27 points, Conley had 28 points and West Carteret was third with a score of 81 points.
Croatan’s Colten Rodriguez took first place in a time of 17:34, just ahead of Conley’s Garret Miller (17:53) and Landen Williams (18:01). Also finishing in the top 10 for Conley were Carter Adrias (6th, 18:34), Noah Anderson (7th, 18:40) and Jack Morse (10th, 20:26).
Conley returns to action this weekend when the Vikings return to Croatan for a relay meet under the lights on Saturday night.
DHC girls third
Conley’s girls fell to Croatan and West Carteret in an early-season meet between three of the top teams in the east. Croatan won the meet with a score of 25 points, followed by West Carteret (34) and Conley (76).
Caitlin Brown led Conley with a 13th-place finish in a time of 25:45.
JV VOLLEYBALL D.H. Conley 2, Heritage 1
The Vikings scored a 25-22, 24-26, 25-11 victory on Wednesday night.
Emilee Wilson had seven kills and 11 assists, Morgan Hite compiled seven kills and Autumn Dukawicz had 10 blocks.