A year ago, if you had asked Jennifer Gillikin what the significance of Nov. 4, 2020 was, she almost certainly would have guessed it to be the day of a particularly significant match for her D.H. Conley volleyball team.
On Nov. 4 of 2019, the Vikings were one day away from taking on rival Chapel Hill in the 3-A East Regional final.
As it happens, this Nov. 4 is a day for which Gillikin, her players and all other volleyball teams across the state have been pining because it’s the day the season actually begins with the open of practices. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that first interrupted the end of the spring sports seasons back in March, has effectively now rewritten the entire calendar for the 2020-21 scholastic year.
“We were thankful back in June when the state athletic association allowed us to enter Phase 1 and have the kids come back in the gym. At that point in volleyball, no kid could share a volleyball with another,” Gillikin said by phone earlier this week of the slow, painful crawl back to action, which, without any further virus delays, will culminate with a season that could extend into February. “For over a month, we just worked on individual ball control and conditioning, so you can imagine how different that was from our typical summer practices.”
Now that Phase 1 has moved to Phase 2 and then 2.5, gradually increasing the cap on numbers on people permitted to interact, Gillikin said the quality of preparation has increased as well.
The downside is the lingering unknown of whether or not COVID will interrupt the progress of the comeback.
“We’re at the point now where we’re able to have larger pods or groups of kids, and they can practice together and share a ball, so we are finally getting to the place that it’s looking more like the game of volleyball, so we’re excited about the season starting, but it is difficult,” she said.
The coach said the extended period of optional fall workouts has grown old for a team that went 25-6 last season, losing in the state regional final at Chapel Hill after taking a 2-0 set lead in the match.
It’s been a long time to think about last year, yet the future remains unclear for all teams.
“I think one of the biggest challenges has been keeping the kids focused on actually getting to the season,” Gillikin said. “I feel like we’ve been practicing for months now, these optional practices, and although they are similar, we still haven’t had tryouts for our team. Optional workouts are a whole lot different than when you have your actual team selected and you can start preparing for an actual season.”
Things are different for one former Pitt County coach now in the private school sector, which last week began its fall season, albeit a shortened one. Linda Bryant, who last year steered Ayden-Grifton all the way to the NCHSAA 2-A state championship match, is now at Parrott Academy in Kinston.
With plenty of social distancing and COVID prevention measures in place for matches, Bryant’s Patriots opened the season 1-1 last week after a four-set loss to St. David’s on Thursday night on the heels of Tuesday’s win against Cape Fear Academy. Bryant described the new season and the unconventional setup as “so far, so good.”
“I am glad to play a short season than nothing at all,” she said in an email earlier this week, noting her team began workouts on July 6. “We are playing with no fans, but fans can watch on Facebook Live. We have been sanitizing frequently. Stressing to the players to stay 6 feet apart and wash hands. I definitely told them to stay within a bubble and not a lot of outside contact with friends.”
For public schools, the countdown to the new season has been going since the summer, when it became clear to state officials that a traditional start to the season was not in the cards.
As collegiate events like this weekend’s Charlotte-UNC football game were postponed due to contact tracing on the Charlotte team, the future remains at least a little in doubt. Managing that factor with expectant players has been just another unexpected wrinkle in coaching through COVID.
“We keep reminding them that in a couple of months, we hope to start, but no guarantees on that either,” Gillikin said. “I hope and pray that we have a season, but I’m also waiting just like every other coach in North Carolina to get here and get it started.”
All of the waiting will be replaced by a season that is at least somewhat rushed. If the current timeline holds, Conley will play its first match of the season on Nov. 17, just two weeks removed from its first practice.
Although her team faces that challenge, Gillikin pointed out that some counties with tougher restrictions on contact between players will be at an even greater disadvantage when the season starts.
She is hoping for a steady increase in the lift on restrictions for all schools.
Another complication will be multi-sport athletes whose seasons are set to overlap. In the case of Conley volleyball, two players are also on the basketball team and would be roughly a month into that season when volleyball is likely to be done.
“There will be an overlap there and I’m not sure how the state high school athletic association is going to address that,” Gillikin said. “Our playoffs, assuming we have playoffs, don’t end until January and that’s going to be a good month into the basketball schedule. But that’s going to be the case for most sports.”