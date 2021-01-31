Almost any team that wins more than it loses can lay claim to the notion that its results are part of its culture.
For the D.H. Conley volleyball team, however, the winning culture is multi-generational, not just something happening by random chance or coincidence. When Conley swept Cox Mill last Saturday night for the 3A state championship, team member Haley Jackson became the second Vikings state volleyball champ in her family.
Jackson’s aunt, Rhonda Jackson Harrell, who was a member of Conley’s first-ever title winner back in 1986, was glued to her computer at home in Nash County, watching every play of last week’s match on a live stream. Due to strict crowd limitations, most fans and family members were forced to do the same.
Within minutes of Conley’s win, however, the two were communicating via their phones. Harrell sent a Snapchat video to Jackson to offer immediate congratulations.
The eras are completely different, but according to Harrell, who went on to play at the college level for UNC Wilmington and later East Carolina, the sustained success and the deep playoff runs by Conley leading up to the title in her senior season were eerily similar to Jackson’s experience at Conley.
“In my four years, we went to the state playoffs every year and the last three years we went to the final four, and then my senior year, we finally won,” Harrell said during a phone interview this week. “Being able to share that same experience with my niece was a little overwhelming and crazy. Being able to share these experiences together, and Conley still having a really good, really strong team and being able to watch her grow up and continue to improve and have such a big heart, it was just great being able to do that together.”
Harrell said she began talking to her whole family, Jackson included, when the team reached the final four this year about how special it would be for Jackson to win her title in her final season the way she did.
Also aiming toward playing in the college ranks, Jackson shares the love for her family volleyball ties.
“Volleyball has always been a big part of our conversations,” Jackson said of her relationship with Harrell. “She doesn’t have a daughter, so I was kind of like her daughter who got to play a sport that her kids couldn’t because she has all boys. After every game, she would call me and correct me or tell me that I did good. She’s come to a lot of my travel volleyball games and a lot of my school games until this year. But she watched pretty much all of the games this season on the screen and always texted me afterward.”
Due to COVID, which affected Conley’s team directly multiple times during the season, nothing was a sure thing. The team began practicing last June after schools were shut down and sports halted last spring. Like every other team, the Vikings spent the summer not knowing if there would even be a season, let alone a chance to win a state championship.
Naturally, the added stress of quarantines, postponements and wearing masks during matches only made the win sweeter and helped to quell the disappointment of having virtually no one in the stands.
“Honestly, it still hasn’t hit some of us yet, that we actually won,” Jackson said. “We went back and watched the 2007 game (Conley’s last state championship), and we were like, ‘Wow, it’s not going to be like that.’ We didn’t get all the fans and all the experience, but it’s definitely going to look different when I look back on it. We won, but it’s a crazy thing that we went through all that while we were playing.”
Jackson said she hopes to be able to follow Conley volleyball in person next year as opposed to watching the matches online like her aunt was forced to do.
Not to be deterred completely by the virus, Harrell said some Conley parents and supporters held watch parties to live stream the match, while others even staged a small tailgate.
Harrell admits she was concerned the virus might take away her niece’s chance to finish her high school career the same way she did.
“I was fearful that they wouldn’t get to play and she wouldn’t get the experience that senior year, final year of playing, so I’m just so thankful that they figured out a way for that to happen,” Harrell said. “Even though the experience was different because you didn’t have all your fans in the stands, all the parents in the stands, they still got to have that experience.
“When I was watching the match the other night, the feeling came back of winning, that overwhelming feeling,” Harrell said. “I just cried. I knew how it felt for her.”
Conley volleyball boasts more state playoff wins — 109 after Saturday’s sweep — than any other team in the state’s history.