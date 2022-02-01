A pair of huge scoring runs by Farmville Central’s boys did in SouthWest Edgecombe Monday night in Pinetops.
The Jaguars used a 23-4 flurry over the last five minutes of the first quarter to gain control, then scored 22 unanswered points at the end of the second stanza to defeat the Cougars 77-38 in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference game on the road.
Farmville Central improved to 17-3 overall and 9-0 in the EPC, while SouthWest Edgecombe fell to 4-13 overall and 2-6 in the conference.
Despite not being able to convert several chances at the basket in the first two minutes, Farmville still held a 4-0 lead on buckets from J.D. Daniels and Jah Short.
The Cougars came back to take the lead, 5-4, when Carlo Foreman swished a three-pointer and Xavier Mayo scored on a coast-to-coast layup with 4:58 left in the quarter.
That’s when the first Jaguars’ run started.
Triples from Alex Moye and M.J. Williams started the flurry, while Short and Derrick Cox also contributed in the spurt to put the visitors ahead 27-9.
The only offense SouthWest could get after taking the lead was a basket from Jamaury Whitehead and a bucket from Mayo at the end of the quarter as the Cougars struggled with missed shots and turnovers against Farmville’s swarming defense.
The Cougars’ best stretch of offense came early in the second quarter.
Foreman hit a three-pointer, Mayo added two free throws and Whitehead provided a pair from the charity stripe to make it 30-16 with 4:10 left in the first half.
The remaining time, however, belonged to the Jaguars.
A 22-0 outburst sparked by the defense led to baskets from Short, Williams and Daniels, with Short getting a dunk in that sequence.
Even when SouthWest seemingly had a couple of layups, the Jaguars came up with run-down blocked shots by Williams and Omaurie Phillips to thwart scoring opportunities.
The combined 45-4 run over a span of 9:08 was all Farmville needed.
The Cougars started the third quarter strong, as Whitehead had a free throw, Foreman provided a bucket and Rodney Pettaway drained a triple to cut the deficit to 30 (52-22).
Farmville then went on another run (15-5) over the next four minutes to extend its advantage to 40 and prompt the continuous clock with 2:45 remaining in the stanza.
The teams played nearly even in the fourth (FC outscored SWE 8-7). Eli Alston had a pair of three-pointers for the Cougars, while Whitehead added a free throw.
Williams led Farmville with 24 points while Short added 16 and Daniels provided 12.
Foreman and Whitehead paced SouthWest Edgecombe with eight points each while Alston collected six.
GIRLS Farmville Central 73, SWE 15
Farmville Central used six three-pointers for the game and a fast start to defeat SouthWest Edgecombe in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference game on the road Monday night.
The Jaguars (17-4 overall, 9-0 in the EPC) led 22-7 after the first quarter and 42-11 at halftime.
Jahnyah Willoughby (18 points), Journee McDaniel (13, all in the first half) and Amiya Joyner (12) paced Farmville Central, who managed three triples from McDaniel and one each from Kamia Frazier, Laycie Eastwood and Janisja Carmon.
SouthWest Edgecombe (8-9 overall, 4-4 EPC) got nine points from Aaliyah Whitehead, three from Je’lisha Pridgen, two from Rubi Sanchez and one from Morgan Lee.