Terquavion Smith and awards are a common pairing, and the Farmville Central superstar helped take a winning tradition to new heights in his four years.
Smith’s three straight state championships at FC helped carry him to N.C. State, where he is already enrolled as a freshman brimming with promise and potential for the Wolfpack.
Arguably the most decorated athlete in the county this year, Smith averaged just shy of 30 points per game (29.6) that included acrobatic dunks and great open-court play. He added 5.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game and was all-conference, all-region and all-state. Next on his list is to play in this week’s annual East-West All-Star Game.
Here is a Q & A with Farmville Central coach Larry Williford about Smith, our Farmville Central boys’ athlete of the year:
Q: How old was Terquavion when you first met him?
A: I met him about a month before he arrived at Farmville Central as a ninth grader.
Q: Did you get a sense then of what he might become?
A: I knew he was a really good player. Our seasons overlap so much that it’s hard to see a lot of middle school players play, but he definitely had potential to be a really good basketball player. I was excited that he was coming to Farmville Central.
Q: What was his personality like back then versus now? Any different?
A: He’s always been a funny guy, very bright, very articulate. He likes to joke and have a good time off the basketball court, but once he gets on the basketball court, he flips a switch and he’s probably the most competitive guy I’ve ever coached.
Q: How does Terquavion compare to the other great players you have coached?
A: I think, from a competitive standpoint, he was very fortunate that when he came in, (former FC star Justin) Wright was a little bit older, and he saw how hard J. Wright was working and he just followed Wright along. From a pure basketball ability standpoint, he is the best open-court guy I’ve coached as far as what he can do when he’s going up and down with the basketball.
Q: What do you think his game will look like at age 23 or 24?
A: Probably the biggest part of his game that doesn’t get any publicity is his ability to pass the basketball and the high basketball IQ. He can be a very good defender at the next level because he is 6-foot-3, but he is a long, long 6-3. He really understands angles and anticipation. A lot of things you can’t teach he has.
Q: How nervous were you as his basketball coach watching Terquavion play football?
A: I wasn’t. I tell all our student-athletes you’ve got one chance to go through this, so play as many sports as you can. You don’t want to be 30 or 40 and thinking shoulda, coulda, woulda.
Q: What’s something that people probably don’t know or realize about Terquavion outside of sports?
A: How smart he is academically. The total person. He’s just an all-around very intelligent young man. I think he has a high-level intelligence.
Honorable mentions
Leontae Moye: A standout basketball player, he averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds per game and led the team in blocked shots. He was also a solid hitter and outfielder for the baseball team.
DaMarr Harvey: The speedster finished second an the 2A state track championships in the 100, 200 and 400 meters.
Dontavious Short: An all-conference RB in football, Short was also part of the boys’ 1,600 relay team that was fourth in the regional meet.
Lee Parker: Parker was a standout catcher for the Farmville Central baseball team, and also a key midfielder for the soccer team.