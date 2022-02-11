The Daily Reflector’s Athletes of the Fall are here. Each Friday and weekend edition in the month of February will be feature our picks for the top female and male athlete along with honorable mentions from each of our local high schools for the fall season. Following the success of our first-ever Athletes of the Year editions last summer, which for the first time included selections from all scholastic sports teams, we have decided to do it for each of the three sports seasons. As always, we enlisted the help of individual schools, their athletic directors and some coaches to help us make the nominations before the staff made the final picks. The selections are based on big seasons, exemplary careers and off-the-field achievements.
FARMVILLE — The 2021 fall sports season saw all three Farmville Central girls’ teams have strong campaigns, from strong times in cross country, to a breakout season in tennis and a deep run into the state playoffs by the volleyball team.
At the core of that success was a handful of talented athletes, led by the play of Danielle Parker, who has been named The Daily Reflector Girls Athlete of the Fall for the Jaguars.
Parker, a junior on Farmville Central’s volleyball team, helped lead the team to a 16-5 record and a trip to the third round of the NCHSAA 3A playoffs.
The junior finished the year with team highs in kills with 292 and blocks with 64 to go along with 35 aces on her way to being named to the all-conference team in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference.
Parker posted 4.2 kills per set on the year for the Jaguars, who finished as co-champions in the conference in the regular season along with Ayden-Grifton.
Honorable Mentions Volleyball
Savannah Whaley — The sophomore also had a big year at the net for the Jaguars, finishing with 278 kills on her way to earning an All-Conference selection.
Whaley was also second on the team in both aces with 49 and digs with 199 on the year.
Ava Loper — The senior setter finished her career with 530 assists on the season.
Loper added a team-leading 57 aces on her way to being selected to the all-conference team.
Cross Country
Gianna Speight — The freshman had a standout season on the course for Farmville Central on her way to being named the Eastern Plains 2A Runner of the Year.
Speight posted her best time of the year at the 2A East Regional, where she finished in 22:13 to place 14th and qualify for states.
Tennis
Kylie Burnette — Burnette had a strong season at No. 1 singles for the Jaguars despite missing some time due to COVID.
The senior went 6-5 on the year and finished 5th in the Eastern Plains 2A singles tournament on her way to earning the school’s first regionals berth in over 40 years.
Lilly Parbst — The sophomore was a strong No. 2 singles player, posting a record of 8-6 and finishing sixth at the conference singles tournament.
Parbst was named an all-conference selection as the duo helped lead the Jaguars to their best record in over 40 years and tied the program record for most wins in a year.