Farmville Central's Whaley

Farmville Central’s Savannah Whaley hits a shot against East Carteret this season. Whaley was named The Daily Reflector Girls’ Athlete of the Fall at Farmville Central after a strong season for the Jaguars.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

A deep playoff run by the volleyball team led the way for the 2022 girls’ fall sports season at Farmville Central.

The Jaguars got off to a slow start to the year, opening the season 1-3, before getting on a roll in a hurry.