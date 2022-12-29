A deep playoff run by the volleyball team led the way for the 2022 girls’ fall sports season at Farmville Central.
The Jaguars got off to a slow start to the year, opening the season 1-3, before getting on a roll in a hurry.
Farmville Central then won 20 consecutive matches, earning a share of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference regular season title before overcoming a 2-0 set deficit in the EPC tournament title match to top Ayden-Grifton in five sets.
In the 2A state playoffs, the Jags made a run to the quarterfinals as the third seed before falling in straight sets to eventual state runner-up Camden County on the road.
Leading the way for the team was power-hitting Savannah Whaley, who has been named The Daily Reflector Girls Athlete of the Fall for Farmville Central.
Whaley, who was named the EPC Player of the Year, finished with a team-high 374 kills, as she averaged 4.3 kills per set on the year.
She was also second on the team in blocks with 28 and a key factor at the service line, where she served a team-high 58 aces.
The junior recorded double figures in kills in all but three matches on the year, including six occasions where she reached 20 kills.
Her season-high in kills came in the come-from-behind win for the EPC title, as she fired home 28.
Danielle Parker — Closed out her career with the Jags with another strong season at the net, as she finished second on the team with 257 kills.
The senior earned All-Conference honors as she led the team in blocks with 51, and she had a 10-kill, eight-block performance in a four-set win over Ayden-Grifton.
Lauren Parker — The sophomore was the third Jaguar to record triple-digit kills this fall, finishing with 136 to go along with 24 blocks.
Parker had a pair of double-digit kill matches on her way to earning EPC All-Conference honors.
Bella Cox — Was also named EPC All-Conference as the setter finished with 706 assists on the year, averaging 8.9 per set.
The freshman finished with 20 or more assists in every match this season, posting a season-high 51 in the conference title win.
Lily Parbst — Finished the year with a record of 10-8 as the Jaguars’ top singles player, helping lead them to a 7-6 record on the year.
The EPC All-Conference honoree finished third in the conference singles tournament with a win over Washington’s Abby Lewis in the third-place match.
Parbst earned a trip to the 2A East Regional where she suffered an opening-round loss.
Madeline Craft — Also named to the All-Conference squad, Craft finished the season at 7-5.
