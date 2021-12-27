RALEIGH — Farmville Central overcame a slow start as it defeated Greenfield, 72-68, at Wake Tech in the opening round of the John Wall Family Foundation Holiday Invitational Monday.
“I’m proud of these guys. They were a tougher basketball team in the second half,” Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford said.
The Jaguars, who faced their first deficit of the season in the quarterfinal matchup, trailed 50-43 with 3:13 to play in the third quarter.
Farmville Central then began to take control of the game behind the play of junior Jah Short, as it closed the frame on an 8-0 run to take a one-point lead into the fourth quarter.
That happened after Short sparked the run with jumpers on back-to-back possessions, before Alex Moye pulled Farmville within a point with a basket on the inside with just over a minute remaining.
On Greenfield’s next trip down the court, Derrick Cox came down with a defensive rebound and sent a long outlook pass to Short, who used an emphatic tomahawk slam to give the Jaguars their first lead of the night at 51-50 heading into the final quarter of play.
Farmville Central carried its momentum into the fourth, as it opened the quarter on an 11-1 run to push its lead to double figures.
Short book-ended the run with a pair of baskets as Cox knocked down a jumper during the 10-point swing and Jayden Pitt accounted for five points including a 3-pointer.
Pitt led the way for the Jaguars with 18 points, while Short added 17 to go along with six rebounds and Moye finished with a double-double, scoring 15 points to go along with 10 rebounds.
“It truly means a lot, especially with this group of guys who are my brothers. I am feeling really good about going into the second round,” Cox said.
“It feels good that we could do it as a team, and I feel like we’re ready for whatever team comes,” Short added.
The Knights responded with an 11-3 run of their own over the span of 2:33 to get back within three at 65-62 with just over three minutes left in the game.
Greenfield eventually cut the deficit to one after Hampton Evans hit a pair of free throws with 1:22 to play.
In the final minute of the game, Short was called for a charge on a play that was initially ruled a blocking foul as the Knights had a chance to take the lead in the closing 30 seconds.
Farmville Central then came up with a big defensive stand, forcing a turnover and jumping on the loose ball before drawing a foul with 27.5 seconds left.
The Jaguars then closed the game out at the foul line, going 5-of-8 down the stretch to secure the 72-68 win.
“It was a great environment for our team and you can’t replicate this in practice or in conference games,” Williford said. “We beat a well-coached basketball team.”
Greenfield was in control early, as it went on an 8-0 run in the first quarter to take a 17-8 lead into the second.
The second quarter saw Farmville get hot from behind the arc, as Mykal Williams drained a pair of 3-pointers while Pitt and Chris Rhodes added one trey apiece to help it pull within two at 34-32 heading into the break.
Farmville Central will now take on the winner of a Monday night matchup between Brougthon and Life Christian (FL) on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinals with a spot in Thursday’s title game on the line.
GIRLS’ GAME
CARY — Farmville Central was unable to overcome a dominant third quarter by Apex Friendship as it suffered a 74-53 loss in the first round of the John Wall Invitational at Cary Academy Monday.
The Jaguars took a narrow 32-31 lead into the break after a back-and-forth opening half that appeared to be setting up an exciting second half.
Instead, the Patriots opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run and later went on a nine-point run in a dominant third quarter as they turned a one-point deficit into a 14-point lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Apex Friendship then opened the fourth on a 9-0 run to take total control of the game on its way to the 21-point victory.
The teams traded momentum a handful of times in the opening quarter, as the Jaguars came out strong on their way to taking a 9-2 lead at the 5:10 mark of the opening frame.
Amiya Joyner had four points in the early going, while Kalyn Baker added a 3-pointer and Journee McDaniel hit a pair of foul shots to give Farmville an early seven-point lead.
Joyner led the Jaguars with a game-high 28, including 19 in the opening half, to go along with 17 rebounds.
The Patriots responded with an 8-0 run of their own to take their first lead of the night at 10-9, as a late-quarter 3 from Janisja Carmon helped Farmville Central take an 18-17 lead into the second quarter.
The second quarter was more of the same with the teams trading blows as the Jaguars continued to hold a one-point lead at 32-31 heading into the break.
Farmville Central will face Heritage in a losers’ bracket game at 1 p.m. today.