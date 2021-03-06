CLIMAX -- The first state championship basketball game for Farmville Central on Saturday was a 77-62 loss by the girls, who will watch as the Farmville boys now go for a third straight 2A title and they led 50-42 at halftime.
Leontae Moye helped the Jags get established early with eight points in the first quarter. The Jaguars pulled away with a 32-point third quarter for an 82-64 lead to take to the fourth.
Shelby's girls won the 2A championship, leading the Jaguars for most of the game.
Reflector staff writer/photographer Jim Green is at Providence Grove High School for the action. Stay with reflector.com for continuing weekend coverage, and the Jaguars will be featured with more stories and photos in the Tuesday print edition.
Jordan Joyner led the Jaguar girls with 19 points. A'miya Joyner had 10 points and 15 rebounds. Shelby (19-0) finished 7-of-27 from 3-point range.
The Jags (14-1) trailed by as many 10 points in the first half to hot-shooting Shelby. A 17-7 run in the second quarter helped cut their deficit to a 38-37 halftime lead for Shelby, but the victors and game MVP Maraja Pass (31 points, 11-of-16 on free throws) responded again and led 61-50 entering the final quarter.