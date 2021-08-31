Is there such a thing as playing too fast in soccer?
D.H. Conley head coach Doug MacRae thinks so.
Not that it really hurt the Vikings on Monday.
Conley scored a pair of goals in the first three minutes and continued to be aggressive with four second-half goals en route to a 7-0 victory over Class 2A Northeastern at home.
The Vikings improved to 2-0 overall while the Eagles (3-1) suffered their first loss.
“This was a weird one because we got off to a really hot start,” MacRae said. “I think we got a little too antsy and ahead of ourselves out there. We are a pretty fast team but we were playing a little too fast because they wanted to score a lot more goals, as opposed to slowing the game down and finding possession.”
Conley attacked from the start, as just 27 seconds in, Ryan Davis was fouled in the penalty box. However, his spot kick attempt sailed high over the goal at 39:33.
Davis didn’t miss 36 seconds later, though. His first of two goals gave the Vikings a 1-0 advantage at 38:57 of the first half.
Davis connected on his second goal at 37:45 of the half off a corner kick from Henry Conway, making it 2-0.
The home team added its last goal of the first half in the 19th minute when Quincy Spangenburg put one in to give the Vikes a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Conley added four more goals in the second half to complete the shutout.
Griffin Purvis scored from the left side at 27:18 to make it 4-0. The Vikings missed some chances over the next several minutes but Conway added a goal with 16:39 remaining to put the home team ahead 5-0.
As it did in the first half, Conley then tacked on two goals within a three-minute span in the second stanza.
The first, a strike from Steven Cocolus, made it 6-0 with 5:03 remaining, and the final tally came with 2:46 remaining on a shot by Jackson Coston.
Josh Mills had three assists for the Vikings while Davis added the other assist. Goalkeeper Britton Beaver played all 80 minutes and made a handful of saves – the highlight being a leaping deflection in the first half.
FOOTBALL John Paul II 56 East Chapel Hill 6
Starting later than normal didn’t seem to affect the John Paul II Catholic football team in its season opener Friday night.
The Saints (1-0) exploded for 42 first-half points and rolled to a 56-6 nonconference victory over East Chapel Hill at home.
The start time was pushed back due to ECH being stuck in traffic.
The delay didn’t stop JP II, as the home team scored 14 points in the first quarter and 28 more in the second for a 42-0 halftime lead – necessitating the continuous running of the clock in the second half.
Justin Biggs had 94 yards and a touchdown on six carries for the Saints, while Ryan Roseborough added 76 yards and three TDs on five carries. Keiveon Moore (43-yard TD), Brody Mitchell (two carries, 51 yards, TD), T.T. Moore (TD) and Axel Keller (TD) also scored as the JP II ground game managed 334 yards on 27 carries.
Mitchell completed his only pass of 23 yards to Quinn McCaffrey.
Will McMinn was 5-for-5 on extra points, while Will Wright added 3-for-4 accuracy on PAT conversions.
The defense was led by Keiveon Moore (nine tackles, three sacks), Nick Wojciechowski (six tackles), Nick Garza (six tackles, one sack), McMinn (six tackles, fumble recovery), McCaffrey (fumble recovery) and Elijah Eger and Carson Koesters (forced fumble).
JP II plays host to Wake Christian Academy at 6 p.m. Thursday.
SOCCER John Paul II drops pair
The John Paul II Catholic boys soccer team dropped its first two matches of the season last week.
The Saints (0-2) fell 2-1 at Arendell Parrott Academy on Aug. 25. Luke Hill scored the only goal for JP II on an assist from Esteban Escobar.
Two days before, JP II suffered a 4-3 defeat to Epiphany (New Bern). Caleb Jones, Escobar and Tyler Nelson notched goals for the Saints, while Noah Bullock provided an assist.
JP II’s next match is Wednesday at St. Thomas More in Raleigh.
VOLLEYBALL JPII wins 4th straight
After an 0-3 start to the season which included losses in a tournament to Christ the King, Charlotte Catholic and Cardinal Gibbons, the John Paul II volleyball team has won four straight matches.
The fourth came on Monday night.
JPII (4-3) defeated Coastal Brigade 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-17). The Saints visit St. Thomas More in Raleigh on Wednesday.
They closed last week with its third consecutive victory – a 25-9, 25-18, 25-10 win over Mattamuskeet on Friday (Aug. 27) behind nine kills from Hailey Davenport and five kills each from Macy Johnson and Jamie Galinis.