J.H. Rose volleyball’s “play fast” philosophy paid immediate dividends Tuesday against Ayden-Grifton.
The Rampants (2-0) used a multitude of quick, short sets to complete kills en route to a 25-13, 25-11, 25-15 non-conference victory at home over the visiting Chargers (0-1).
“We want to control the game and the speed of the game,” said Rose head coach Ginny Howard, in her first year at the helm after previously serving an as assistant for several years. “The faster we can be, the faster they (opponents) have to react, and if we can keep them on their toes...we’re in a good place.”
The Rampants got off to a fast start, as Sloan Carlson – one of three seniors – served the first six points and senior Sydney Boyer and junior Helen Wilford had kills.
Rose extended its lead to 13-3 on a combination block from junior Amelia Taft and sophomore Shea Jenkins, and every time the Chargers seemed to make good defensive plays, the Rampants would come up with a key set (Carlson, junior Forbes Hall and junior Anna Bayes) that resulted in a kill (Emily Smith, Hall and Boyer) to increase their advantage.
The second set was much the same. A tap by Taft gave Rose a 2-1 lead, and junior Riley Cutler served up six straight points (Taft had a pair of kills) to grow the lead.
A quick set by Taft led to an emphatic kill from Wilford, making it 16-4 and forcing A-G head coach Nicole Waters to call timeout.
The Rampants finished the set with a 9-7 edge, including a strong final serve from Taft which put the home team up two sets to none.
Ayden-Grifton showed some fight in the final set, battling Rose point for point through the first 12 service rotations.
The Chargers held a 3-2 lead after a tap from Haley Pasour, and a kill from Ashley Capizzi made it just a 10-9 Rose edge.
The visitors were not able to score on their next service chance, but neither could Rose as it was 12-10 Rampants.
Carlson gave the home squad some breathing room with a couple of points and set up Wilford for a kill to make it 15-12. The Chargers were able to slice the deficit back to two again (16-14) on captain Abby Langemann’s serve, but that’s as close as Ayden-Grifton would get.
Rose tallied nine of the last 10 points behind eight service points from Cutler. A quick set/kill by the combo of Carlson and Boyer set up a long serve by the Chargers to end the match.
Waters praised her team for its competitiveness in the last set and believes the loss will help her team down the road.
“Our girls decided to come out in that third set and have fun, no matter what it took,” she said. “We knew Rose was bigger and had more experience, and they are a way bigger school than us, so we decided to just go out and have some fun. The girls were scrappy and that’s all we can ask for.
“Playing teams like this is going to help us on our run to the state playoffs,” Waters added. “I think my team can go to the states.”
For Rose, Howard believes the future is bright.
“We lost a couple of good girls but had some move up (from junior varsity) and others have stepped up. I was able to get everyone in the match, which keeps morale high. We got some good practices in recently and the energy of the girls was great – they are always ready to play. I believe we have a really strong team that’s in a good position. I am excited to see where we go this year.”
D.H. Conley 3, Heritage 0
The Vikings opened strong with a 25-19, 25-14, 25-14 win over Heritage to open the season.
Maddy May led Conley with 13 kills, Ashlyn Philpot added eight kills, Ella Philpot had six kills and 15 service points, Caroline Dobson notched eight digs, Mallie Blizzard racked up 20 assists and five digs and Maddie Vestal rounded out the complete performance with five blocks.
Conley is back on the floor at Hoggard today.
JV VOLLEYBALL Heritage 2, D.H. Conley 1
The Vikings found themselves in a battle and lost a tight match despite winning the opening set, 20-25, 25-21 and 25-22.
Emilee Wilson had seven kills and seven assists, Tarrah Shirley had six kills and two blocks and Rebecca Money tallied 14 assists in the loss.