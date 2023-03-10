...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The new name of "Ronald "RV" Vincent Field" can be seen on the scoreboard at Guy Smith Stadium on Friday night as a J.H. Rose baseball player warms up.
No one has spent more time in the old green baseball stadium along Moye Boulevard than Ronald "RV" Vincent.
The winningest high school baseball coach in North Carolina history was there again on Friday evening prior to coaching his J.H. Rose team against Perquimans. Only this time, the long-standing scoreboard behind the left field wall didn't say "Guy Smith Stadium" across the bottom. It said "Ronald "RV" Vincent Field."
"How bout that?" Vincent said with a laugh, looking out at the scoreboard, when asked about the new name for the field inside Guy Smith Stadium, built in 1939, which back then hosted the Greenville Greenies minor league team but which has long since become the true home of the Rampants.
A ceremony was planned for Friday night to honor Vincent and the name change, but due to the cool, damp weather, it was pushed to March 30.
Although Vincent's name is now physically etched into the stadium, he has long since left an inerasable mark on the place and the Rampants' team.
"It's one of those things you never think about, and it's quite an honor," Vincent said as his team warmed up on the field. "It's just an honor for people to think about me like that. A lot of people have done a lot of things to help get us here, and they thought it was a good idea.
"I've spent a lot of hours out here. Lots of hours."
The stadium has hosted thousands of games at many different levels of baseball over the years. Guy Smith Stadium has been the stage for most of Rose's biggest baseball games.
Vincent said there is an endless string of memories he associates with the park.
"There's so many. So many of the playoff games we've had out here, full stadium and warm weather," Vincent said. "Some of the games we've played against Rocky Mount, New Bern and now Conley, some of the great games we've played out there with those guys. Eastern finals and stuff like that. God, you never forget that stuff. Lots of fun."
Although Rose has a fully functioning baseball field on its school grounds and plays games there too, there is just something about the mystique of Guy Smith's antique grandstands and dugouts that has become synonymous with Rose baseball.
No one feels stronger about that than Vincent.
"This is our home," he said. "This is the city of Greenville and we are Greenville Rose and we are so lucky to have this stadium. Our boys are happy here and it really makes a difference in Greenville baseball to be able to play out here."