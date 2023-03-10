Ronald RV Vincent Field

The new name of "Ronald "RV" Vincent Field" can be seen on the scoreboard at Guy Smith Stadium on Friday night as a J.H. Rose baseball player warms up.

 Nathan Summers/The Daily Reflector

No one has spent more time in the old green baseball stadium along Moye Boulevard than Ronald "RV" Vincent.

The winningest high school baseball coach in North Carolina history was there again on Friday evening prior to coaching his J.H. Rose team against Perquimans. Only this time, the long-standing scoreboard behind the left field wall didn't say "Guy Smith Stadium" across the bottom. It said "Ronald "RV" Vincent Field."