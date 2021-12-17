The inaugural 919 vs. 252 High School Football Showcase Bowl will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at John Paul II Catholic High School.
The game is a chance for high school seniors to take the field one final time and get an extra look from college coaches and scouts.
A few area coaches in Northeastern assistant coach Shawn Tolson and head coach Antonio Moore as well as former Riverside coach Asim McGill got together a year ago and came up with the initial idea for the showcase.
““Every year, we send players to college, but we feel like the exposure we get is low compared to how it would be in the major cities in North Carolina,” Tolson said.
“We were trying to think of a cool way to keep the kids interested and to draw more interest to it, so we said how about 252 versus 919 because that, for the most part, covers eastern North Carolina.”
Area players are well represented on the 252 roster, which was selected by a committee of coaches from around the area.
Tolson said they plan to continue using a committee of coaches to select the teams in future years, but will also hold spring combines and take coach nominations.
Local players on the roster include J.H. Rose’s Jayden Grimes, Klavon Brown, Ty’Queron Hines and Juantrea Bradley, South Central’s Brian Hardy, Farmville Central’s Malachi Wolf, D.H. Conley’s Bryce Jackson, Jacob Smith and Justin Foreman and Tarboro’s Tobias Joyner and Layton Dupree.
The 252 roster is rounded out with players from Perquimans, Hunt, New Bern, John A. Holmes, Kinston, Hertford County, East Carteret, Roanoke Rapids, Vance, Beddingfield, Washington, West Craven, Northeastern, Havelock, Rocky Mount, Southside and Pamlico.
New Bern’s Torrey Newell is the head coach for the 252 team.
Tolson noted they chose Greenville and John Paull II as the location of the game for a multitude of reasons.
“We picked Greenville because it’s kind of centrally located between 919 and 252, so the kids and their families can get there at a reasonable distance,” Tolson said.
“They have a brand new facility and being in the winter, with the unpredictable weather it can be hit or miss with the grass fields and we knew we would have good footing over at John Paul II.”
Tolson added he hopes to make the showcase game an annual event and plans to keep it in Greenville, and they hope to rotate between the local high schools as the hosts.
The Northeastern assistant said scouts and coaches from a handful of Division II and III schools including Barton, St. Augustine’s, Elizabeth City State and Guilford College and many others have been on hand at practice this week and will be attending Saturday’s game.
He noted that as for the Division I schools, they are not able to attend in person due to the NCAA’s recruiting dead period, but many coaches and scouts have asked for film from the showcase.
Saturday’s game will be played under traditional high school football rules, with 12 minute quarters, and each of the 40 players on both teams will have a chance to take the field in every quarter.
Tolson said they have received a lot of support from the community, including a couple of area churches that have provided meals for the players.
He added that the coaches are going to have the players help out in the community in the days leading up to the game.
The community work is something that Tolson feels is just as important as the game itself.
“It goes a long way. I would say it goes hand in hand, they’re all doing good things on the field, but off the field is just as important to become a well-rounded person and it helps build character as well,” Tolson said.
He noted Saturday’s game will be the culmination of a year of planning and hard work.
“We’ve been lucky enough to get support and it’s picking up steam and now we’re making those dreams come to fruition this Saturday,” Tolson said.