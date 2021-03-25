CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina freshman big man Day’Ron Sharpe is entering the NBA draft.
The 6-foot-11, 265-pound Sharpe, who played his freshman through junior seasons at South Central High School, announced his decision in a social media post Wednesday after averaging 9.5 points and 6.9 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game off the bench.
He has shown the ability to be a dominant rebounder with a good passing touch and a strong frame, a combination that has him widely viewed as a first-round prospect even as he’s a still-developing talent.
“I feel that I’m now ready for the next level,” Sharpe said in a statement. “I’ve made it this far and there’s no reason for me to stop now!”
South Central won the 2019 4-A state championship in dominating fashion, beating West Charlotte 72-46 in the final. Sharpe earned Most Valuable Player honors thanks to 23 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots.
He left SC for Monverde Academy in Montverde, Fla., later that year to play there for his senior season, already as a high-level Tar Heel recruit.
The UNC basketball program’s Twitter account also acknowledged Sharpe’s decision, wishing him luck at the next level.
“I loved coaching him,” coach Roy Williams said in a statement. “He has a tremendously high motor. He’s naturally one of the greatest rebounders I’ve ever coached and a young man I truly just enjoyed.”
Sharpe had a season-high 25 points in a January win against Notre Dame, followed by a season-best 16 rebounds in the next game against Miami.
His decision marks the second departure from North Carolina’s deep front line this week. Seven-foot freshman Walker Kessler announced earlier that he plans to transfer.
The Tar Heels reached the NCAA Tournament but lost last week to Wisconsin in the first round.