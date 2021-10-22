Pitt County will send five volleyball teams to the state playoffs this season, and four of them will play at home in the first round.
D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose and Ayden-Grifton all earned top-two seeds for the postseason as rewards for successful regular seasons.
The Vikings (21-2) won the Class 3A championship last season and are looking to add a 4A title to the resume. Conley, the No. 1 seed in the East 4A bracket, will entertain No. 32 seed Pine Forest (12-13 overall) at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Vikings won the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference Tournament with a sweep over rival J.H. Rose earlier this week, taking the season series two matches to one.
Meanwhile, the Rampants – the 3A representative from the Big Carolina – earned the No. 2 seed in the 3A East bracket. Ginny Howard’s group (20-3 overall) will also play at home at 2 p.m. Saturday against No. 31 seed Triton (11-13).
Ayden-Grifton, co-champions of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference and winners of the conference tournament, is the No. 2 seed in the 2A East bracket. The Chargers (17-3) put a 14-match win streak on the line as they kick off Saturday’s postseason early, with a noon start against No. 31 seed Franklin Academy (8-13) in a first-round match.
Farmville Central, which tied Ayden-Grifton for the EPC regular season crown but fell to the Chargers in four sets in the finals of the conference tournament, emerged with the No. 8 seed in the East 2A bracket.
The Jaguars (14-4) will have the earliest start of all of the local teams in the playoffs, as they have opted to host No. 20 seed East Duplin (10-9) in the first round at 5 p.m. Friday (today).
The fifth team in the area, Greene Central, parlayed its best season in several years (13-8 overall) into a No. 25 seed in the East 2A bracket. The Rams will travel to the North Carolina School of Science & Math (17-2) for a first-round match at 4 p.m. Saturday.