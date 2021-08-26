South Central’s volleyball team needed four to get one Wednesday night.
The Falcons earned their first victory of the season, outlasting Farmville Central in four sets – 25-15, 25-16, 15-25, 25-19 on the Jaguars’ home floor.
A battle between two young teams (each has one returning starter from last season) eventually came down to net play, and the Falcons (1-2 overall) held the edge.
“For us, this is definitely a growing season,” South Central coach Kayla Ruffin said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids who’ve either been out of the game for a while or aren’t moving at this speed, so we’ve been focused on paying attention and studying the game before to see where we improve. We definitely improved from our match last Monday (a loss to Wilson Hunt).”
A four-point run by Jadyn Smith helped the Falcons take a 10-4 lead in the first set, and another four-point run (Miriam Hardy) pushed the advantage to 15-7 before Farmville made a comeback.
A four-point swing by Addison Kingrey cut it to 16-11, and a point on Ava Loper’s serve pulled the Jags within three (16-13). South Central recovered and finished the set on a 9-2 run as Hardy had two kills and Kaci Johnson added one on Smith’s serve.
Farmville Central, which also had one returning starter, battled the Falcons to a 5-5 tie in the second set as Danielle Parker provided a block and Ava Loper had a push return.
A set by Somer Davenport led to a kill by Hardy to keep the Jaguar lead at one, and Hardy served four straight (Corynn Purkett managed a kill) to put the Falcons ahead 12-10.
Farmville Central stayed within a couple of points on the next three service rotations, but South Central pulled away behind Johnson, Kaci Turnage and Smith to take a 22-13 advantage.
A tap by Danielle Parker ended Smith’s service streak, and Parker followed with two points to make it 23-16. A return by Hardy gave South Central the advantage, and a tap by Turnage and a missed kill by FC on Leah Neely’s serve gave the Falcons a two sets to none lead.
“We don’t have as much experience reading the ball out of people’s hands, and (South Central) did a really good job of finding the spots on the floor that are difficult to get to,” said Farmville coach Ashley Langston, whose squad fell to 1-1 overall. “Tips on the blocks, balls in the deep corners...we don’t have as much experience reading those things in-game. We work on it in practice but you can’t replicate that in practice.
“We wanted to play South Central because we wanted a team that was going to challenge us and push us to be better, and I feel like we rose to the occasion in the third and fourth sets and didn’t have any quit in them, which was nice to see. It will be really helpful when we get in conference.”
Farmville took control in the third set as Loper started with five straight points. One of the highlights for the Jaguars was when libero Corinne Denham dug out an SC kill which led a kill by Savannah Whaley to give the home team a 16-8 advantage.
The Falcons never got any closer than seven points the rest of the set, and Loper served the last two points with the final one being a Denham dig, Loper set and Kingrey kill to get the Jaguars within a set.
Johnson’s four points staked SCHS to an early lead in the final set. Farmville tied it at 7-all on a Whaley kill before Turnage gave the Falcons the lead for good. Hardy and Johnson helped grow the lead.
Farmville made one last rally behind Kingrey’s four service points as Parker and Whaley added kills to make it 16-13.
A set by Loper/kill by Parker sliced the deficit to two (18-16), but four points from Smith righted the ship, and a missed kill by the Jags on Lauren Parker’s serve ended the match.