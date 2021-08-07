The recent NBA draft night was a full-circle experience for South Central High School boys’ basketball coach Chris Cherry.
Cherry couldn’t have predicted all the details four years ago, like the fact that former South Central star Day’Ron Sharpe would hold a draft party at the Greenville Convention Center featuring Cherry, North Carolina Tar Heels coach Roy Williams and friends and family, or that Sharpe would go to the Brooklyn Nets late in the first round. But it was almost exactly four years ago when Cherry sensed Sharpe was different.
“He really grew from his freshman to his sophomore year,” Cherry said during a phone interview earlier this week. “He always had great hands and great feet, but as he continued to grow and got stronger, you knew he had a chance to be special. ... His goal was always to go to UNC and to play professionally.”
The 6-foot-11 Sharpe averaged 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds and had 26 blocks in 29 games in his one-and-done season for Williams and the Tar Heels. He will be the first NBA player coached by Cherry.
Brooklyn secured Sharpe, who played his first three prep seasons at hometown SC before transferring to Montverde (Fla.) Academy, by acquiring the rights to the No. 29 pick from Phoenix. The Nets are coming off a season in which Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden guided them to ranking second in the league in scoring.
Sharpe was lauded mainly for his defense and rebounding at UNC as an energetic and productive player despite only four starts.
“He can play right away, defensively, because he can slide his feet, and the NBA is a big switch league,” Cherry said. “He can get out and switch and guard perimeter people. He has a very high motor, so he is going to rebound the basketball and run the floor. ... NBA 5s right now are so much about pick and pop, so his jump shot will continue to get better, and it has gotten better.
“He’ll round out his offensive game. He’s still only 19, so he hasn’t even scratched the surface of what he can be offensively.”
NBA summer league games begin Sunday in Las Vegas.
The Nets’ other first-round selection was LSU shooting guard Cameron Thomas at No. 27. Nets coach Steve Nash later suggested a long-term outlook in the team’s first-round decisions.
“These are young, young guys coming into this league,” Nash said during a virtual news conference for the rookies posted on the Brooklyn Nets’ official website. “They both have the potential to play in this league. They have to earn it and prove it on a contending team. They both may very well earn minutes, but they both may not, and that doesn’t mean that we are discouraged in any way. We want to develop these guys, regardless of whether they are playing or not playing.”
Sharpe was a five-star recruit, ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the country as a senior at Montverde. His final game as a Falcon was in March of 2019, when he totaled 23 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots in SC’s 72-46 rout of West Charlotte in the 4-A state title game in Raleigh.
Sharpe and the Falcons were nationally ranked during their lone state title season.
“That was probably the biggest basketball game in the history of our school, so you obviously think back to it, but he really played his best game in the Wakefield game (in the fourth round),” Cherry said. “I think he had 33 (points) and 18 (rebounds) that night. But to do it on that stage in front of a jam-packed stage in a state championship game, it’s something to be proud of and something we will always remember.”