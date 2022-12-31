Greene Central’s Anna Katherine Medlin follows through on a return during a semifinal match against Raleigh Charter. Medlin’s standout sophomore season led to her earning the distinction of The Daily Reflector Girls’ Athlete of the Fall for Greene Central.
The continued success of the tennis team keyed the 2022 girls’ fall sports season at Greene Central.
The Rams continued their dominance of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference on the court, winning their 29th consecutive regular season conference title and finishing the season with a 20-4 record.
With the title, the team set the all-time record for consecutive conference crowns across any sport in state history.
Greene Central also had success in the postseason, as it made a run to the 2A Dual Team state semifinals before suffering a loss to Raleigh Charter.
The Rams also had three athletes compete in the 2A singles and doubles state tournaments.
Anna Katherine Medlin, The Daily Reflector’s Girls’ Athlete of the Fall for Greene Central, was the team’s representative in the singles bracket at the state championships, and she won a match to reach the state quarterfinals.
Her singles tournament got started with a comeback 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Reidsville’s Mariana Faint. Medlin then suffered a 6-2, 6-2 defeat at the hands of Alexa Allison of Newton-Conover in the quarterfinal round.
The sophomore, who was named the Eastern Plains 2A Conference Player of the Year, finished the season with a 16-8 record at No. 1 singles for the Rams.
She also went a combined 12-2 in doubles action between Nos. 1 and No. 2 doubles play with five different doubles partners.
Medlin helped lead Greene Central on its deep playoff run by winning her top singles match in each of the first three rounds, including 6-0, 6-0 wins in Round 2 and Round 3.
Honorable Mentions Tennis
Rylee Greene — The sophomore had a strong season in both singles and doubles play this fall on her way to earning EPC All-Conference honors.
Greene teamed up with teammate Kristen Colie to reach the semifinals of the 2A doubles state tournament.
She finished the year with a combined 15-5 record across doubles play and a 13-3 mark at her No. 2 singles spot.
Kristen Colie — Paired up with Greene to make a run to the semifinals of the 2A doubles tournament, as she too made the all-conference team.
The senior closed out her career with a 16-3 record from her No. 3 singles slot, while going 15-5 in doubles play, including a 12-3 mark at No. 1 doubles when paired with Greene.
Volleyball
Parker Toole — The junior led the Rams to a 10-12 record behind her team-leading 126 kills and 79 blocks.
Toole had her best two matches come against West Craven, as she recorded 13 kills in each match and went on to earn all-conference honors.
Laci Baker — The junior setter was also selected to the EPC All-Conference team.
She finished the season with 240 assists to lead the Rams’ offense.