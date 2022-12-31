Greene Central's Medlin

Greene Central’s Anna Katherine Medlin follows through on a return during a semifinal match against Raleigh Charter. Medlin’s standout sophomore season led to her earning the distinction of The Daily Reflector Girls’ Athlete of the Fall for Greene Central.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

The continued success of the tennis team keyed the 2022 girls’ fall sports season at Greene Central.

The Rams continued their dominance of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference on the court, winning their 29th consecutive regular season conference title and finishing the season with a 20-4 record.