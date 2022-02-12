Greene Central’s record-breaking girls’ tennis team highlighted the girls’ fall sports season for the Rams.
The team tied a North Carolina High School Athletic Association record with its 28th consecutive conference title when the Rams claimed the Eastern Plains Conference crown with a 9-0 win over North Pitt on Oct. 7.
The Rams were led by McKinsey Harper, who has earned the selection of The Daily Reflector’s Girls Athlete of the Fall for Greene Central.
Harper won her fourth consecutive conference and regional doubles crown, as she became just the second player (boys’ or girls’) in school history to accomplish the feat in all four years of eligibility.
She finished with a 21-3 record at No. 1 doubles and helped lead the team to an undefeated 12-0 record in conference play and an overall record of 20-2.
Greene Central’s lone regular season loss came at the hands of 4A Wilmington Hoggard, as it then saw its season come to an end in the quarterfinals of the state 2A playoffs with a loss to defending state champ Raleigh Charter Academy.
The Rams finished the season ranked No. 3 in the state, and they finished ranked in the top five in the state for the eighth straight year.
At the EPC tournament, Harper along with doubles partner Kristen Colie, had a first-round bye and then lost just one set between the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship match.
In the 2A state doubles tournament, the duo advanced to the second round after a forfeit before seeing their strong season come to an end with a 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 loss in the quarterfinals to East Surry’s Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli.
Honorable Mentions Tennis
Kristen Colie — Claimed her third consecutive conference and regional doubles titles at her No. 1 doubles position alongside Harper.
Colie and Harper went 21-3 together in doubles play and combined to record a record of 32-6 on the season.
Anna Katherine Medlin — Posted a 34-7 overall record and went 12-0 in conference play as a freshman on her way to being named the Eastern Plains Conference Newcomer of the Year.
She became the youngest player in school history (girls’ or boys’) to win a conference singles title and went on to finish as the runner-up in singles play at the regional.
Volleyball
Angel Hill — Led the Rams in both kills with an average of seven per match and blocks with five per match.
Helped lead Greene Central to a 13-9 record as it saw its season come to an end by virtue of a sweep at the hands of NC School of Science and Math in the first round of the 2A playoffs.
Starr Benton — Averaged a team-leading three aces per match to go along with five kills and three blocks per match and a team-best 200 digs.