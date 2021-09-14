The emotions for the Farmville Central football went from happiness to heartbreak – all within five minutes.
Swansboro capped a nine-play, 62-yard drive with a touchdown pass on the final play of the game, as the Pirates stunned the Jaguars 41-38 in a nonconference game Monday night in Farmville.
Farmville dropped to 1-2, while Swansboro improved to 1-2.
The Jaguars went 63 yards in four plays to take a 38-35 advantage with five minutes remaining when quarterback Brandon Knight hooked up with Te’Shon Brock on a 40-yard TD pass.
Farmville’s Tequan Leary then recovered a fumble on a Pirates kickoff return, and the home team had the ball on the Swansboro 47 with 4:57 left.
However, on third down and nine from the Pirates’ 38, FC elected to throw the ball on successive downs, and both passes were incomplete, giving the ball back to Swansboro with 1:53 remaining.
It took six plays for the visitors to reach the FC 26, but only 23.2 seconds remained. On fourth-and-6, Hunter Johnson completed an 11-yard pass to Jace Wilkens for a first down at the FC 15.
The Pirates called timeout with 0.5 seconds showing on the clock to set up their winning play – a TD pass to Isaiah Bromelle from Johnson.
Farmville Central got off to a good start, as Knight scored on a 12-yard TD run and threw to Malachi Wolf for the two-point conversion to make it 8-0 three minutes into the game.
FC 12 then recovered a solid onside kick at the Swansboro 47 by Sam Flanagan, and seven plays later, Knight found Wolf in the end zone for a 24-yard TD to extend the lead to 14-0 halfway through the quarter.
Johnson’s six-yard TD run and Hyuga Doreus’s extra point cut the deficit to 14-7 with 3:26 left in the first quarter.
The Pirates tied it at 14-all on an 11-yard pass from Johnson to Wilkens, and Doreus kicked the extra point with 9:36 left in the first half.
The Jaguars responded with a 54-yard drive in seven plays as Knight took it up the middle for an 18-yard TD run. The conversion failed, leaving it 20-14 with 6:25 left.
Swansboro then came back to knot the score at 20 with a 58-yard drive that took 11 plays, as Cameron Riggs scored on a one-yard run with 2:32 left in the half.
A 44-yard TD strike from Knight to Wolf gave the home team a 26-20 lead at the break.
A Farmville fumble in Swansboro territory led to a 63-yard drive in nine plays as Wilkens scored on a three-yard run. Doreus’ extra point made it 27-26 Pirates with 5:37 left in the third quarter.
Farmville took the lead, 32-27, with 29.4 seconds left in the quarter when Knight raced 37 yards for the TD. The extra point was no good.
Swansboro needed just four plays to answer, as Johnson found Demani Martinez for a 29-yard TD on the first play of the final quarter. Johnson passed to Bromelle for the conversion to give the Pirates a 35-32 edge.
Farmville Central returns to action Friday for homecoming against SouthWest Edgecombe at 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY Conley boys 14th
Nathan Geyer ran a school-record time of 15:54 to place eighth overall, leading D.H. Conley to a 14th-place team finish in the championship division of the Friday Night Lights XC Festival in Kernersville over the weekend.
The meet featured nearly 100 schools competing in multiple divisions, with the top programs in the state running, as well as top teams from South Carolina and Virginia.
Geyer’s performance ranked among the top 20 all-time best in the history of the meet.
Also scoring for Conley were Landen Williams (39th, 16:47), Garrett Miller (109th, 17:39, Carter Adrias (121st, 17:42), Noah Anderson (131st, 17:48), Scout Hill (148th, 17:58) and Jack Morse (212th, 18:45).
Girls land in 26th
The D.H. Conley Girls finished 26th in the championship division of the Friday Night Lights XC race in Kernersville on Saturday.
Caitlin Brown led the Vikings with a personal best of 22:54 on the 5K course, placing her 166th overall. Also scoring for Conley was Channing Mitchell (195th, 23:45), Hadlee Halsall (204th, 24:07), Annelise Black (207, 24:18), Lily Albers (218th, 24:50) and Grace Kennedy (221st, 24:54). The times were the teams best of the season.
JPII at Beach Blast
The Saints’ cross country teams opened their season Friday in the Beach Blast at Olsen Park in Wilmington, which also will be the site of the NCISAA 2A state meet in late October.
A pair of 16th-place individual finishes highlighted the day for JPII in a very competitive race. The top four boys ran a tight pack for most of the race before Alex Peterson pulled away to take 16th in 23:33, less than 45 seconds off a top-10 showing. Tyler Moore took 25th in 24:18.
For the girls, Emma Anderson had an outstanding freshman debut, taking 16th in 30:48.
VOLLEYBALL D.H, Conley 3, Ardrey Kell 1
The Vikings improved to 8-1 this season despite dropping the first set to Ardrey Kell at the Peak City Challenge on Saturday.
Ashlyn Philpot smashed 22 kills, Ella Philpot added 12 kills and eight blocks and Maddy May 10 hammered 10 kills in the win.
Conley won 20-25, 25-22, 25-19 and 25-19.
Also for the Vikings, Alyssa Thomas notched six kills, Mallie Blizzard had 26 assists and five digs, Cassie Dail had 21 assists and four digs and Caroline Dobson had eight digs.
Epiphany 3, John Paul II 0 SOCCER Epiphany 3, John Paul II 1
Junior Zaiere Evans scored the lone goal in a loss for JPII on Friday.
The Saints fell despite holding an 18-10 advantage in shots and an 8-3 edge in corner kicks.
TENNIS J.H. Rose 6, New Bern 3
The Rampants found themselves in a Monday battle with the Bears, dropping a pair of singles matches and one doubles clash but finishing strong with six match wins.
Four of the those came in the singles round from Edie Yount, Dabney Osborne, Carson Radcliff and Christine Carter. The doubles teams of Britton Seymour/Cecelia Batton and Christine Carter/Katie Satterfield rounded out the Rose victory.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL A.G. Cox 36, Chicod 0
AGC scored an impressive win on Monday night, led by a two-touchdown games from Tobias Moye, who also added a pair of two-point conversions, and Keon Bradbury.
Also, C.J. Akande added a touchdown in the win for Cox.
A.G. Cox is back on the field Thursday.