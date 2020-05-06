Hollis Harper made history at Farmville Central High School last week.
Harper became the first person at the school to win a state basketball championship as both a player and a coach when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the 16 remaining teams in the state playoffs would be named co-champions for the 2019-20 season.
NCHSAA Executive Director Que Tucker made the announcement during a April 29 teleconference. Harper learned of the decision through email.
“I am so glad our girls got co-state champions instead of a ribbon, because they really hard to get to the finals this year,” said Harper, whose squad finished 27-1 last season (2018-19) after falling in the state championship contest. “We wanted something more than just being the regional champions.”
The Jaguars improved to 25-3 by defeating rival Kinston in the Eastern 2-A Regional finals on March 7. The win ensured Farmville would return to the state title game in Chapel Hill the following weekend.
Then the Jaguars was turned upside down the following week as they prepared for the finals against Western Regional champion Newton-Conover (29-2). It was to feature a titanic battle between teams which had combined to win 39 straight games between them (Farmville 18, Newton-Conover 21).
“Tensions were high the first part of the week leading up to the finals,” Harper said. “We had lost in last year’s game, but we were prepared this year and I felt our practices were strong and that we were ready.”
But put a kibosh on the remainder of the season.
First, the NCHSAA announced just two days before the finals the games would go on with limited staff and no fans in attendance. Hours later, the decision was made to suspend the games indefinitely, as N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced public schools would remain closed through the end of April. Then, Cooper extended it to May 15, then said they would not reopen through the end of the school year.
It ended any chance of the games being played.
Harper said the wait was agonizing.
“When the NCHSAA went with the decision to play (with less than 50 people), I was like, OK,” he said. “Then when it came down that they were suspended, I was hurt. We were all on edge because we didn’t know if we were ever going to get to play. I was trying to keep the girls calm and not lose focus. Every day was like that.
“But it’s hard to get momentum back, and I felt deflated as a coach when the decision came back we weren’t going to play.”
During the break, Harper and the other 15 coaches who had reached the state finals were instructed to email Tucker with what they felt was the next-best option, should the games not be played.
Harper said he voted for co-state champions.
“This was the best option available to us,” he said. “I think Que and the board did a good job considering the circumstances. They could have said no champions for this season and the season could have ended right there. They did a good job and named co-state champions for the teams — it was a reward for putting in the work. It worked out in the best interests of all of us that were left.”
Harper concluded: “I think our girls were more mature and more ready this year, but it worked out in the best interests of all 16 teams left. Did we want it that way? No, but at the end of the day, nobody won and nobody lost.”
Harper said he called every player and assistant coach and told them the news.
“They were all happy because they worked so hard and got recognized for it,” he said. “I was happy as their coach. We all got a ring.”
Being co-state champions in the 2-A classification represented a sense of closure for Harper, who was part of boys teams at FCHS to win state championships in 1989 and 1990.
This year’s state championship for the Jaguar girls is their first since 2006.
A Farmville native, Harper said his dream since taking over as the Jaguars’ girls’ coach in 2009 was to get them a state championship after serving as an assistant under boys’ coach Larry Williford from 2003-08.
“Every year, the boys do a great job,” he said. “Our girls program has started to win consistently again the past few years and this year made me, our coaching staff and the girls look good for the town of Farmville. As a coach, I am proud, but these girls have made me proud — without them and my staff, I wouldn’t have been in this situation today. They made me who I am.”
Harper said he learned from having served with Williford and having played for coach Mike Terrell.
“Coach Terrell laid out the discipline and expected us to do things his way,” he said. “Coach Williford was the same way. They taught me a lot because I was a young guy coming in and they taught me how to do things the right way.”
After suffering heartbreak in last year’s state finals, the Jaguars easily won their 2019-2020 season opener over Wilson Hunt, then suffered a loss to a loaded National Christian Academy team (Fort Washington, Md.) in a Thanksgiving tournament at Southeast Raleigh High School.
After six straight victories by an average of 50 points, the Jags stumbled in the John Wall Tournament, falling to perennial powers St. Francis Academy (Baltimore, Md.) and Millbrook (Raleigh). That left them 7-3.
“The girls couldn’t understand why they were losing,” Harper said. ‘But once they understood the system, it became fun. I told them the tough schedule would help them for the state tournament. As time went along, we did some different things and they started to pull together and we got on that winning streak.”
Farmville Central steamrolled through the Eastern Plains 2-A Conference and then defeated East Bladen, East Duplin, North Lenoir and Kinston to reach the 2-A state championship game.
Harper acknowedged the circumstances were strange but would not apologize.
“I will not apologize because the circumstances...we couldn’t control that,” he said. “We couldn’t help what happened this year. I am just so happy we were named co-state champions.”
Harper has directed the Jaguars to an 85-20 record the past four seasons. This year’s team featured just two seniors, Rashya Speight and Ja’Shyrah Carmon.
“I had those girls for four years and am happy they were able to get a ring,” he said. “Hopefully we can come back stronger next year.”