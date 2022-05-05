For the second time this season, South Central and D.H. Conley found themselves deadlocked at one after seven innings.
And for the second time, it was the Falcons pushing across a run in the eighth to win 2-1 in walk-off fashion Thursday on Senior Night.
After battling back from a 1-0 deficit for the second time in as many meetings with the Vikings, South Central came to bat in the bottom of the eighth looking to defeat their Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference foes once again this season.
The home half of the eighth started with a strikeout before Daylinh Nguyen-Brown, Mason Hobbs and Alex Bouche drew three consecutive four-pitch walks.
With the winning run at third, Trace Baker stepped to the plate looking to deliver a walk-off hit.
Instead, a wild pitch skipped to the backstop allowing Nguyen-Brown to race home from third for the game-winning run.
“A win is a win and I don’t care how we got there,” South Central head coach Pat McRae said. “That was our game plan, come in and play tough defense and put pressure and if we get an opportunity to break their defense then that’s what we’re going to do.”
After the visitors had put up the game’s first run in the second inning, the Falcons responded with a run of their own in the third to tie the game.
A pair of quick outs started the bottom of the third before Hobbs found a hole on the left side for a single to keep the inning alive.
Bouche then laced a pitch down the left-field line, as Hobbs raced all the way around to score from first on the double to tie the game at one, where it remained for the following five innings before the walk-off.
Most of the game, and particularly innings four through seven, were dominated by pitching.
South Central (15-5, 9-2) managed just one base runner over the four innings, a one-out single by Bouche in the sixth, as starter Riley Williams struck out the side in the fourth before Ryan Smith took the hill in relief and fanned five in three innings of work.
On the other side, the duo of Baker and Bouche were dominant on the mound for the Falcons, limiting Conley’s chances after the Vikings scored their lone run in the second.
The Vikings’ best opportunity to recapture the lead came in the top of the fifth when Conner Edwards reached on a leadoff walk and Dixon Williams later drew a one-out walk.
After Riley Williams reached on a fielder’s choice and took second on a fielder’s choice, the visitors had a pair of runners in scoring position for Matthew Matthijs.
Bouche won the battle, recording a strikeout to end the threat and keep the game tied at one.
D.H. Conley (19-4, 10-2) looked as if it would have a chance to score the go-ahead run in extras when Matthijs drove a single to right to lead off the inning before being replaced on the base pads by Kalif Dowell.
Bryce Jackson then hit a jam shot pop up to first base, as KJ Chadwick made a diving catch and steppe on first for an unassisted double play.
In the top of the second, the Vikings broke the scoreless tie as Spencer Bradley was hit by a pitch to start the inning and Luke Lambert followed with a single down the right-field line to put runners on the corners with nobody out.
Carson Hardee then drove a fly ball to deep right field along the foul line, as Bradley raced home to score on the sacrifice fly.
South Central hosts Jacksonville today, while the game was the regular-season finale for D.H. Conley, as both teams will begin play in the state playoffs Tuesday.
A win for the Falcons over the Cardinals would create a three-way tie atop the conference standings between South Central, Conley and J.H. Rose at 10-2 in conference play.
“That would be the first time we get a piece of the conference championship in like 15 years,” McRae said.