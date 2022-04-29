BETHEL — West Craven used a pair of big innings to cruise to a 13-1 victory in six innings over North Pitt on its home field Friday night in a battle of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference’s top two teams.
The Eagles locked up the regular season conference title with the win, finishing off a two-game sweep after winning 10-0 in Vanceboro Tuesday night.
West Craven set the tone from the opening at-bat, scoring 4 runs in the first inning before putting the game out of reach with a 7-run sixth inning on its way to the mercy rule victory.
In the top of the first, the Eagles’ first four batters all reached base and came around to score to provide the early cushion.
North Pitt starting pitcher Dawson Ables struck out Taylor Batten to start the game, but the third-strike pitch was in the dirt and rolled to the backstop, allowing Batten to reach first safely.
An error then allowed Isaiah Abrams to reach safely, before Ethan Ipock and Landon Pluckett delivered back-to-back RBI singles.
After a strikeout for the inning’s first out, Ricky Cooke laced a single to center to score Ipock, as the ball got under the glove of the center fielder, allowing Pluckett to score on the play as well.
The Panthers looked to respond with a big inning of their own in the second, as Kamien Little-Burgess reached on an infield single to third with one away.
Then, with two outs in the inning, Kolby Burroughs also reached on an infield hit before Bryce Henderson worked a walk to load the bases and turn the batting over for Elijah Bonner.
After narrowly missing an extra-base hit down the left field line, Bonner eventually flew out to center field to end the inning. The Panthers continued to battle at the plate, eventually getting on the board in the third inning.
A pair of walks to start the inning put Holden Burroughs and Ables aboard before a fly out on the infield resulted in the first out of the frame.
Next to the plate was Garrett Bailey. The sophomore grounded into a 4-6 fielder’s choice, and Ables was forced out at second on the play. An arrant throw to first allowed Burroughs to come around and score North Pitt’s lone run of the night.
The Panthers’ scoring chances were limited from that point, as they only got four runners on base in the final three innings combined.
On the other side, the visitors added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth inning before putting the game out of reach with a 7-run top of the sixth.
The fifth inning had an extra sour note for the Panthers, as Little-Burgess suffered an injury attempting a diving catch in left field and was forced to exit the game.
Injuries have not been kind to the team this season, as they lost a pair of starters to season-ending injuries earlier in the year.
North Pitt looked to get back within single digits and force the game into the seventh as Bailey and Isaiah Deathriage reached on a pair of walks to start the bottom of the sixth.
Eagles’ reliever Ashton Batchelor responded by forcing back-to-back groundouts before shutting the door with a strikeout to strand both runners in scoring position.
North Pitt closes out the regular season next week with a two-game series against Farmville Central, as it visits the Jaguars Tuesday before hosting its conference foe in the regular season finale Thursday.