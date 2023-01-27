With just two weeks remaining in the NCHSAA basketball regular season, teams are looking to bolster their position for the fast approaching postseason.
The teams from all eight area schools will have a chance to do just that tonight, as they all take to the hardwood for conference play across seven games.
Here is a closer look at tonight’s matchups:
Northside-Jacksonville at J.H. Rose, 6:30/8 p.m.
Both Rampants’ squads will look to get back on track after suffering losses to crosstown rival South Central Tuesday night.
On the girls’ side, J.H. Rose is still in a battle for third in the Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference, as it sits at 4-4, tied with New Bern and a half a game behind Jacksonville.
The Rampants will be looking to sweep the season series with Northside-Jacksonville, as they secured a 53-41 win on the road on Dec. 20.
J.H. Rose’s boys’ team hopes to fight its way back to .500 on the season, coming into the game losers of four of its last six games.
The Monarchs have lost three straight games but did defeat Rose 70-61 in the previous matchup.
D.H. Conley at Havelock, 6:30/8 p.m.
D.H. Conley will try to continue its stronghold on the BCC, as both teams go for a season sweep of the Rams on the road.
The girls’ team comes in on a five-game winning streak. On Dec. 20, the Vikings rolled to a 66-14 win over Havelock at home as part of their current 7-0 run in conference play.
In the boys’ game, the BCC’s first- and last-place teams will meet, as Conley has won four of its last five games to take over first place.
On the other side, Havelock is 0-7 in conference play, including a 64-34 thumping by the Vikings earlier this season.
South Central at New Bern, 6/7:30 p.m.
With only four games remaining, both South Central teams will search for road victories to stay in the hunt for BCC regular season titles.
The girls’ team has bounced back from its lone conference loss at the hands of D.H. Conley with three consecutive wins, allowing just 30 points per game during the streak.
On Jan. 4 in Greenville, South Central rolled to a dominant 76-48 win over the Bears.
For the boys’ team, the Falcons secured a 60-51 win over New Bern, as they sit a game back of Conley in the conference standings.
Farmville Central at Washington, 6/7:30 p.m.
Farmville Central continues building toward another imminent trip to the 2A playoffs with a trip to Washington today.
The boys’ team enters undefeated in Eastern Plains 2A Conference play, winners of eight straight, and is averaging 98.4 points over its last five games.
On Jan. 4 in Farmville, when the teams last met, it was the Jaguars’ smallest margin of victory in conference play this season, a 91-72 win for the hosts.
After losing three in a row, the Jaguars girls’ come in having won five of their last six games.
In the first game of the season series with the Pam Pack, Farmville Central picked up a 68-50 victory.
SouthWest Edgecombe at North Pitt, 6/7:30 p.m.
North Pitt’s girls’ team will look to push its winning streak to double digits and remain unbeaten in EPC play.
The Panthers’ last loss came exactly one month ago at the John Wall Holiday Invitational against 4A powerhouse Apex Friendship.
A trip to Pinetops provided one of North Pitt’s closest games on its current streak, as it came away with a 64-53 win.
In the boys’ matchup on Jan. 4, the Panthers finished off the doubleheader sweep with an 11-point win of their own.
This time out, North Pitt will be looking to pick up a win to return to .500 in conference play.
Ayden-Grifton at Greene Central, 6/7:30 p.m.
The lone all-local matchup of the night pits the Chargers against the Rams in Snow Hill.
Last time the two schools met, the teams split, as Ayden-Grifton won the girls’ game with Greene Central taking the boys’ matchup.
Since the Jan. 4 win, the Chargers girls’ have dropped six consecutive games, while Greene Central responded with a three-game winning streak but has since dropped back-to-back games.
The Rams will attempt to work their way back toward .500 in conference play, while another Ayden-Grifton win would pull the teams even at 3-6.
Greene Central’s boys’ will look to stay in the hunt in the conference, as they have won two straight by a combined 58 points after their first two-game skid of the season.
John Paul II at Epiphany, 5:30/7 p.m.
The Saints travel to New Bern tonight for their first of three straight road games to close out the regular season.
Back on Nov. 21, the two sides met in Greenville with John Paul II coming away with a sweep.
The girls’ team will look to build on a 70-32 win and get back above .500 against a Falcons squad that remains winless in NCISAA Coastal Plain Conference play.
JP2’s boys’ team also sits at 4-4 on the year, as it looks to sweep Epiphany after coming away with a 69-54 win in the first meeting.
Wrestling
Chargers earn team berthAyden-Grifton is the lone area wrestling team to earn a spot in the upcoming NCHSAA dual-team wrestling championships.
The Chargers enter the 2A bracket as the No. 12 seed, and they will open with a trip to Seaforth High School and a match with No. 5 Manteo Saturday.
With a win, Ayden-Grifton would then face either the host fourth-seeded Hawks or No. 13 Northeastern in the second round following the opening-round matches.
Third-round and regional final matches are scheduled for Wednesday.