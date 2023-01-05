LITTLEFIELD — Trailing 26-16 at halftime, Ayden-Grifton was in desperate need of a spark in Wednesday night’s Eastern Plains 2A Conference girls’ basketball meeting with Greene Central.
The Chargers then used a stout defense in the closing half to outscore the visitors by 20 and secure a 46-36 win.
“We always try to pride ourselves on playing four quarters of basketball and in games we play and compete in for four quarters, we’ve won those ball games this year,” Ayden-Grifton head coach Charles Kessel said.
A strong start to the third quarter helped the home side cut the deficit in half at 32-27 after three quarters of play.
Ayden-Grifton outscored the Rams 11-6 in the frame behind a six-point run to open the frame.
Temia Edwards opened the second-half scoring with a bucket on the inside just eight seconds in, while Tra’dasia Payton scored the final four points behind a 3-pointer.
“I told the girls that the first four minutes coming out of the half are very important,” Kessel said. “They can change the course of momentum in a game, and when we came out and cut it down from 10 to five, it helped us tremendously.”
A three-point play from Arlisha Mason quickly swung the momentum back to the Rams’ side.
Over the next four minutes, the Chargers held Greene Central without a score, pulling to within two points on a 5-0 run on a basket by Payton and three points from Kelly Tripp.
Mason came up with another big score for the away side in the final minute, draining a 3-pointer to send the Rams into the final quarter with a 32-27 lead.
Ayden-Grifton (3-9, 2-2) continued to ramp up its play on the defensive end in the fourth quarter, holding the Rams without a field goal for the first 7:40 of the period.
The Chargers scored the first seven points of the quarter to surge ahead 34-32.
Payton and Tripp accounted for all seven of the points in the run, scoring four and three points, respectively.
On the other end, Mason went 1-of-2 at the foul line to cut the deficit in half before Edwards connected on a corner 3 to help the Chargers take a two-score lead.
In the closing minutes, a 6-0 run helped the home side take a double-digit lead to put the game away.
Madison Langemann scored back-to-back buckets between free throws from Tripp.
Greene Central got its lone field goal of the fourth quarter with 20 seconds remaining on a basket by An’nysha Wooten.
Langemann closed out the scoring with a bucket with eight seconds left to close out the 10-point win for Ayden-Grifton.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Greene Central (4-10, 0-3).
Early in the second quarter, the Rams clung to a 10-8 lead before taking control by scoring the game’s next 10 points.
Mason hit a pair of 3-pointers to bookend the run, while Wooten added a pair of scores in the paint. The Rams eventually took a 26-16 lead into halftime before Ayden-Grifton came charging back.
A-G returns to the court tonight when it travels to Beddingfield, while Greene Central visits Washington Friday.
Boys’ Game Greene Central 89 Ayden-Grifton 59
Greene Central used a balanced scoring attack to secure a dominant win on the road Wednesday over Ayden-Grifton.
The Rams received a quartet of double-digit scoring performances in the victory from Kendrick Harper (20), Savior Branch (16), Desmond Cobb (14) and Nemaj Auston (12).
Ayden-Grifton led 6-4 in the early portions of the first quarter thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by Hattersas Jenkins.
In the final 4:18 of the quarter, the away side stormed ahead with a 15-2 run to take a 19-8 advantage after eight minutes of play.
Haper (7), Auston (6) and Branch (6) accounted for all 19 of the Rams’ points in the opening frame.
Greene Central (12-2, 3-0) nearly doubled its lead in the second quarter behind an 11-1 run, taking a 46-26 lead into the half.
The Chargers looked to make a run in the second half, opening the third on a 7-0 run behind two scores from Tremaine Phillips followed by a trey by Josiha Crandall.
Momentum quickly swung back to the Rams’ side, as they began to put the game away on a 9-0 run.
Another lengthy run, this time in the form of eight consecutive points, expanded Greene Central’s lead to 70-41 heading to the final quarter.
A seven-point run behind scores from Harper and Branch after a 3 by Auston gave the Rams their largest lead of the night at 81-45 with 5:02 to play.
Greene Central stays on the road Friday for a conference matchup with Washington, as Ayden-Grifton visits Beddingfield today.
Girls’ Basketball North Pitt 64 SouthWest Edgecombe 53
North Pitt’s girls basketball team went on the road and secured a 64-53 victory over SouthWest Edgecombe in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference matchup Wednesday.
Leading the way for the Panthers was the duo of Zamareya Jones and Zykhela Staton with 29 and 22 points, respectively.
The win moved North Pitt to 11-2 on the year, including a 3-0 record in conference play, as it stays on the road to take on Ayden-Grifton Friday.
North Pitt 71, South Central 53A day earlier, Jones poured in 45 points and dished out eight assists in a win against the Falcons on Tuesday night.
Kenae Edwards added 10 points and Staton 12 in the victory.