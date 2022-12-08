LITTLEFIELD — Ayden-Grifton split a basketball doubleheader with Southside at home Wednesday night, with the hosts rolling in the boys’ game after the visiting girls’ held on for a win in the opening game.
In the nightcap, the Chargers never trailed, using a dominant second quarter to pull away on their way to a 76-48 victory.
A first quarter filled with momentum swings saw the Seahawks pull within four at 16-12 with just fewer than 90 seconds remaining in the frame.
Buckets from Terrance Nicholson and Hatteras Jenkins allowed Ayden-Grifton to double its lead heading into the second quarter.
The Chargers continued the run in the second, scoring the first 12 points of a frame in which they outscored Southside 24-7.
Tremaine Phillips accounted for half of the 12-point run, scoring six of his 12 points during the stretch.
Ayden-Grifton (3-2) also got scores from Josiah Crandall and Nicholson, while Jahmir Outlaw chipped in a pair of free throws.
Late in the half, another double-digit run of 10 straight points allowed the hosts to expand their lead to 28.
Southside got a three-point play in the closing seconds, but the hosts still took a 44-19 advantage into halftime.
A back-and-forth third quarter saw the Chargers expand their lead to 30, with the difference coming in a late-quarter 6-0 run, as they took a 61-31 lead into the fourth.
Neither side was able to go on any lengthy runs in the final quarter, as the Seahawks trimmed just two points of the final deficit and the hosts closed out the 28-point win.
Jenkins opened the scoring with a corner 3-pointer just nine seconds in, and the teams eventually found themselves tied at five, the lone tie of the night.
Ayden-Grifton scored the following 11 points to take the lead for good, as five different players in Outlaw, Phillips, Crandall, Brandon Lancaster and Jenkins all contributed to the run.
The next seven points were scored by Southside, as it battled back to within four before the Chargers went on a 16-0 run that lasted into the second quarter to take command of the game.
Leading the Chargers’ scoring efforts was Jenkins with 14 points, while Phillips added 12, Lancaster added 10 and Nicholson and Crandall chipped in eight points apiece.
Ayden-Grifton is back in action Friday when it visits West Craven for its Eastern Plains 2A Conference opener.
Girls’ Game Southside 59 Ayden-Grifton 49
Ayden-Grifton saw its fourth-quarter rally come up short as it was unable to pick up its first win of the season.
The Chargers trailed 47-35 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, as they surged back with a 7-0 run by Aaliyah Hewett to pull within five of the lead.
Southside was able to prevent the hosts from cutting any further into the deficit in a quarter predominately spent at the free-throw line.
In the final eight minutes, the teams combined to take 28 free throws to just six made field goals.
The hosts led 7-2 in the early going behind a seven-point run on buckets from Hewett and Tra’dasia Payton around a Temia Edwards 3-pointer.
A 7-0 run by the Seahawks then gave the away side the lead for the remainder of the game.
Southside led 17-10 after one, as the Chargers cut two points off the lead to make it a 29-24 game at the half before the Seahawks pushed the lead to 43-35 after three.
Ka’Nyah O’Neal was the difference in the game for the visitors, as she scored a game-high 35 points in the victory.
Leading the way for Ayden-Grifton was the duo of Hewett and Kelly Tripp, who scored 18 and 11 points, respectively.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL D.H. Conley 59, Fike 30
D.H. Conley’s boys’ basketball team rolled to a 29-point win over visiting Fike Wednesday night.
Cooper Marcum led the Vikings with 22 points, while Isaiah Crumpler and Bryce Weaver added eight points apiece.
D.H. Conley (4-3) returns to the court Friday when it visits Washington.