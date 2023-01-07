LITTLEFIELD — For the second time in 11 days, North Pitt and Ayden-Grifton found themselves in a battle until the final horn on the hardwood.
Once again it was the Panthers making enough plays down the stretch to come away with a narrow 61-55 road win in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference battle Friday night.
The teams met in a non-conference game at the Pitt County Holiday Tournament at South Central Dec. 27, a meeting North Pitt won with a similar scoreline of 60-59.
This time out, the host Chargers seemed destined to avenge the prior loss, as they held a 46-33 lead in the closing minutes of the third quarter.
That is when Devin Crumble took over the game for the away side, as the Panther senior closed the third on a personal 6-0 run to pull his side within seven heading to the final quarter of play.
Crumble stayed hot in the final frame, scoring eight of North Pitt’s nine points in a quarter-opening 9-0 run to give it the lead at 48-46, its first lead since the early portions of quarter two.
He started the final quarter by sinking a pair of free throws before draining two 3-pointers, the second of which put his side up two with 5:37 to play.
The eight points were among 12 Crumble scored in the quarter, as he exploded for 22 points in the second half after behind held to four in the opening half on two first-quarter field goals.
A pull-up jumper from just inside the arc by Crumble found the bottom of the net, giving the Panthers a 54-50 advantage with 2:35 remaining.
Ayden-Grifton would not go down without a fight, as it quickly tied the game when Hatteras Jenkins and Josiha Crandall both connected on a pair of free throws.
On the Chargers’ next possession, Jenkins drew a foul but was unable to connect on the front end of a one-and-one with an opportunity to put his team in the lead.
On the other end, Juelz Exum grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on the inside to give the visitors a two-point edge with 67 ticks to go.
With 36 seconds left, Jenkins was fouled again, and while he was able to hit the front end to cut the deficit in half, his second free throw to tie the game rolled off the rim.
Crumble then broke the full-court press and set up a score on the other end to give North Pitt (4-10, 2-2) a 58-55 lead.
Ayden-Grifton looked to tie the game in the form of Jahmir Outlaw, but the sophomore’s 3-pointer was just off the mark and the Panthers added three points to their lead in the closing seconds to secure the 61-55 win.
A high-paced opening quarter saw the teams go back and forth, with the home side clinging to a narrow 17-16 lead after eight minutes of play.
The Chargers then used runs of eight and seven points, the second of which closed the first half to expand their lead to 32-23.
Another long run, this time in the form of an 11-2 spurt, helped Ayden-Grifton (5-9, 1-4) take its largest lead of the night at 46-33 late in the third.
Crandall came up big in the run, scoring seven of his team-leading 17 points during the stretch.
Crumble then began to take over, leading the Panthers to victory behind 14 points in a 15-0 run that spanned the third and fourth quarters.
Tuesday brings another EPC game for both teams, as North Pitt visits Washington and Ayden-Grifton plays host to SouthWest Edgecombe.
Girls’ Game North Pitt 76, Ayden-Grifton 26
A dominant opening half paced North Pitt in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference win over host Ayden-Grifton Friday.
The Panthers led 36-7 after eight minutes and built their lead to 53-12 heading into halftime.
Zamareya Jones keyed the visiting side’s hot start, as the junior scored 19 in the first quarter and 10 more in the second on her way to a game-high 38 points.
Runs of 14 and 11 points helped North Pitt (12-2, 4-0) storm out to the 28-point lead after one quarter of play.
Jones scored the final eight points of an 11-0, quarter-ending run, hitting a jumper with 38 seconds left before draining a straightaway 3.
She then made 2-of-3 from the foul line after drawing a foul on a buzzer-beating shot from just inside half-court.
North Pitt started the second quarter on a 16-1 run before the home side closed the half by scoring four of the final six points to bring the halftime score to 53-12.
Jones scored her final nine points in the third quarter to help the visitors take a 72-19 advantage into the fourth.
Along with Jones’ 38-point night, North Pitt got a pair of double-digit performances from Tanisia Jenkins and Olivia Johnson, as the duo finished with 10 points apiece.
Ayden-Grifton held a two-point edge in the fourth quarter to bring the final score to 76-26.
Both teams continue EPC play Tuesday as North Pitt makes a trip to Washington, while Ayden-Grifton welcomes SouthWest Edgecombe.
Boys’ Basketball
D.H. Conley 58 Jacksonville 44D.H. Conley picked up a win over visiting Jacksonville in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference game Friday night.
Cooper Marcum once again led the Vikings, scoring a game-high 28 points to go along with 10 from Bryce Weaver.
D.H. Conley continues conference play Tuesday when it visits New Bern.
Evans sets school record
South Central’s Brook Evans broke South Central’s all-time single-game rebound record in Tuesday’s game against North Pitt.
The freshman pulled down 24 rebounds, breaking a record previously held by Danielle Butts, who led the Falcons to the 2011 3A state champions.
Middle School Basketball
Girls
G.R. Whitfield 51 Ayden 16
G.R. Whitfield continued its undefeated season with a rout of Ayden on the road Thursday night.
The team moved to 8-0 on the year and 7-0 in conference, as it returns to the court Tuesday at home against Grifton.
C.M. Eppes 54 E.B. Aycock 11
An impressive showing from Jordan Speller led C.M. Eppes to a resounding win over E.B. Aycock Thursday.
Speller led the Bulldogs with a game-high 32 points, while also finishing with eight steals, as Alana Albritton added a double-digit scoring performance with 13 points.
Leading the way for E.B. Aycock was Brea Moore with seven points.
A.G. Cox 47 Hope 26
Hope dropped a decision at the hands of A.G. Cox on Thursday.
Despite the loss, Hope got a strong showing from Jazmine Farrington, who finished with 11 points, followed by Makayla Warren’s nine points.
Hope will look to bounce back from the loss on Monday when it meets P.S. Jones.
Farmville 25 P.S. Jones 16
Farmville came out on top in a low-scoring affair, toppling P.S. Jones on Thursday.
Ariannah Brooks led Farmville to victory with nine points, along with eight points apiece from Paris Davis and Azoriah McMillan.
Boys
Ayden 40 G.R. Whitfield 10
G.R. Whitfield was unable to record its first victory of the year, suffering a 40-10 loss on the road to Ayden Thursday.
The loss dropped Whitfield to 0-8 on the year, as it will look to pick up its first win Tuesday when it hosts Grifton.
Hope 41 A.G. Cox 34
The Mustangs kept their season-opening winning streak alive with a narrow win over A.G. Cox on Thursday.
Hope (5-0) was led by 14 points from Cayden Hill, while Kasyn Chase followed with 12 points.
Pacing A.G. Cox in the defeat was Justin Blow, who finished tied for a game-high in points with 14.
C.M. Eppes 35 E.B. Aycock 21
Eppes finished off the sweep of E.B. Aycock with a victory in the boys’ game Thursday.
A pair of double-figure scoring games led Eppes to the win, as Jahleel Barret scored 15 points and added five boards, while Deetrick Johnson also pulled down five rebounds to go along with 11 points.
Pacing E.B. Aycock was Julian Duncan, who finished the game with nine points.
Farmville 40 P.S. Jones 36
Farmville secured a narrow victory over P.S. Jones Thursday to finish off the nightly sweep.
Leading Farmville in the win was Jamahri Ward with 15 points, and it also got nine points from Steven Johnson.