When Farmville Central’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams take the court at the Dean E. Smith Center Saturday afternoon, they will be competing in their third 2A championship game in the last four years.
Overall, both Jaguars squads have earned a berth to the title game four years in a row, as they each shared the title in 2020 after the games were cancelled due to COVID.
While year after year Farmville Central reloads rather than rebuilds, this season’s teams have made their runs in different fashion than recent years.
One glaring difference for both the boys’ squad is the improved play on the defensive end.
The team has surrendered just 51.1 points per game this season, in comparison to 66 last season, 62.9 the year prior and 61 per game in their 2018-19 championship campaign.
The Jaguars only allowed more than 65 points in two of their 30 games this season, an 89-53 defeat to Archbishop Spalding (Md.) at the John Wall Invitational in a game in which they were without three starters, and a 79-74 win over Greene Central.
In the playoffs, Farmville Central’s defense has been even more stout, allowing just 50.6 points a game over the first five rounds on the way to the championship game.
“I think when we’re locked in, we are as good defensively as we’ve ever been,” Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford said. “We’re fast, fast hands, athletic and can cover a lot of ground.”
The girls’ team has seen a continuation of its defensive dominance this season, allowing just 37.8 points per game, on par with the last three seasons (37, 45.9 and 34.6).
The Jaguars only allowed four opponents to reach 60 points this season, including three of its losses to Rocky Mount, Apex Friendship and Garner, a trio of teams to make deep runs in the 3A and 4A playoffs. Apex Friendship is playing for the 4A title Saturday.
Defense has also keyed the girls’ to their playoff success, as in their opening five games, they have given up just 39 points a game.
Farmville Central head coach Hollis Harper said that while the numbers are similar, he feels this season’s team is the strongest defensively in recent years.
“They are starting to buy into the system. Defense wins ball games,” Harper said. “They’re starting to put pressure on the ball and they’re starting to hustle back down the court and box out better and that’s why we’ve been winning.
Another key for both teams this season has been a more balanced offensive attack.
The balance is especially prevalent with the Jaguars’ boys’ team, which has four players averaging in double figures along with three or four others who can reach double figures on any given night.
“I think we’ve had six guys lead us in scoring this season at different times,” Williford said. “We’re close to five guys averaging double figures, which is unheard of in high school basketball.”
“Our guys know we have balance and they know if one guy is getting keyed on, other guys are going to step up.”
The girls’ squad also has more scoring depth, as while only two players average double figures, three or four others provide key scoring and have occasional double-digit games.
Harper said another key difference in this year’s team is a more positive attitude and better communication.
“When one girl gets down on herself, the others help her up,” Harper said. “You’re always going to have negative, but there are girls on this team that are bringing the positive. That’s what helps us from this year versus last year, they know one another better, they know how to talk to each other.”
Both teams will put their strong seasons to the test one more time Saturday in the 2A championship games.
Farmville Central girls open Saturday’s quadruple-header of title games at the Dean Dome in Chapel Hill when they take on Salisbury (27-1) at noon.
The Jaguar boys will follow at 2:30 p.m. when they battle Robinson (27-3) in search of their fourth consecutive state title.
BASEBALL John Paul II 21 Mattamuskeet 0
Pitchers Dillon Gregory (WP), Ethan Staton, and Quinn McCaffrey combined for a one-hit shutout, and the Saints needed just five hits to amass 21 runs in three innings.
Gregory pitched one inning, allowing no runs on no hits and striking out three versus one walk.
JPII tallied five runs in the first, 12 in the second and four in the third. Ethan Staton, Christian Marello, James Donofrio, Max Mason and Tyler Winkler each collected a hit.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS BASEBALL Hope 9, Farmville 2
The Mustangs coasted to victory, led at the plate by Harrison Corey two hits and two RBIs, Drew Lambert’s 2-for-2 game, Brody Brannon’s three RBIs and Rooke Knittle’s hit and RBI.
Starter Korbin Logan pitched two innings, allowing no hits, walking four and striking out two.
SOFTBALL Hope 11, Farmville 0
The Mustangs jumped to 3-0 on the season in a five-inning shutout.
Peyton James went 3.2 innings in the circle with two hits allowed and a pair of strikeouts before Kendall Howard sealed the game and the shutout in relief.
Ava Gaddis was 2-for-2 with three runs, Gentry Oakley tripled, Howard doubled and Lena Zurface was 2-for-3.
SOCCER Hope 8, C.M. Eppes 2
Alex McJunkins and Isaac Congleton both netted hat tricks for Hope, while Isaac added two assists. Lucy Lefever added a goal and two assists for the team and Jahniyah Augustus also scored.