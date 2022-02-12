After the final regular season games wrapped up Friday night, the brackets for the girls' and boys' Eastern Plains Conference Championships have been set.
Play for both tournaments begins Monday with the quarterfinals; the semifinals will take place Wednesday and the championship games will be Thursday. Both will be played at the school of the highest remaining seeded boys team.
On the girls' side, Farmville Central (20-4, 12-0 EPC) earned the top seed and a first-round bye as it will host a semifinal game Wednesday.
The Jaguars will take on the winner of No. 5 Ayden-Grifton (7-12, 6-6 EPC) vs. No. 4 West Craven (8-14, 6-6 EPC), which is set for Monday at 6 p.m. at Southwest Edgecombe.
The Eagles won both regular season matchups over the Chargers, but both games were decided by single digits.
On the bottom half of the bracket, No. 2 North Pitt (16-7, 7-5 EPC) will host No. 7 Greene Central (1-23, 0-12 EPC) on Monday at 6 p.m.
The Panthers won both matchups this season in dominant fashion (71-5 and 63-10).
The winner of that matchup will take on either No. 3 Southwest Edgecombe (11-10, 7-5 EPC) or No. 6 Washington (5-14, 4-8 EPC), who face off at Southwest Edgecombe Monday at 7:30 p.m. following the Chargers matchup with West Craven.
In the boys' bracket, Farmville Central (20-3, 12-0 EPC) also earned a first-round bye with the top seed and will host a semifinal Wednesday.
No. 4 Ayden-Grifton (11-10, 5-7 EPC) will battle No. 5 Southwest Edgecombe (6-15, 4-8 EPC) Monday at 6 p.m. at Greene Central, with the winner moving on to face the Jaguars.
The Chargers swept the season series with the Cougars, winning 80-63 on the road before a 77-75 overtime win at home Feb. 4.
Greene Central (18-5, 9-3 EPC) earned the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 West Craven (3-20, 0-12 EPC) Monday following the Ayden-Grifton vs. Southwest Edgecombe matchup.
The Rams won both regular season meetings with West Craven by scores of 68-42 and 73-55.
The final quarterfinal matchup sees No. 6 North Pitt (6-16, 4-8 EPC) make the trip to No. 3 Washington (13-7, 8-4 EPC) on Monday at 6 p.m., as the winner will take on the Greene Central-West Craven victor.
The Panthers and Pam Pack split their regular season matchups, both winning on their home courts.