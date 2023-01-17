South Central High School played host to 10 teams from across the region Monday in an MLK Girls’ Basketball Showcase.
Three area teams took the court on the day, with North Pitt and South Central securing wins, while Ayden-Grifton suffered a loss.
“I thought the event went really, really well. We had a lot of good girls’ basketball in here,” South Central head coach Robert Duck said. “It was a big-time event for girls’ basketball in eastern North Carolina.”
The final matchup of the five-game slate saw host South Central take on Wake Forest.
A strong defensive showing led the Falcons to a commanding 61-32 win, as they bounced back from a lopsided loss at the hands of D.H. Conley Friday night.
South Central’s lockdown defense was on full display in the first half, as it held the Cougars to just three scores from the field in the opening half on the way to taking a 31-12 lead into halftime.
In the first quarter, the visitors were held to one basket as the Falcons jumped out to a 13-5 lead after eight minutes.
A 6-0 run started the game for the hosts, giving them the lead for good, as Jaidyn Boswell started off the scoring before Sabraya Baker followed with back-to-back baskets. The pair accounted for 10 of the team’s points in the first, scoring five apiece, while Brook Evans added a three-point play in the frame.
In the second quarter, the Falcons more than doubled their lead, using a 13-3 lead to close the frame and take a 31-12 lead into halftime.
Baker got the run rolling by scoring the first five points behind a corner 3-pointer before a basket in the paint from Charmaine Dixon.
Following a Wake Forest 3, Evans pulled down a rebound and scored on the inside while drawing a foul, finishing off the three-point play at the foul line.
Daniyiah Roach capped the second-quarter scoring with 3-pointer from the corner just inside the final minute to send South Central into the break with a 19-point cushion.
Baker led the Falcons in scoring with 14 points, while Boswell, Evans and Dixon added 10 points apiece in the win.
The first 11 points of the second half went to South Central, as it took its largest lead of the game at 42-12 with 4:13 remaining in the third quarter.
Boswell, Baker and Evans accounted for all 11 points in the run, as Boswell started things off with a basket, followed by a Baker trey, then back-to-back field goals from Evans.
Boswell and Baker capped the run by both going 1-of-2 from the foul line to help put the game out of reach.
A 6-0 run in response by the Cougars trimmed the deficit to 24, where it remained after three quarters of play, as the Falcons entered the fourth up 48-24.
South Central (12-4) pushed its lead back out to 29 behind an 8-3 run in the first 1:35 of the fourth quarter, before the teams traded five-point runs down the stretch to bring the final score to 61-32.
Braden Kell capped the early-quarter run with a straightaway 3-pointer, while Akima Hukins closed the scoring with a 3 of her own in the final minute of play.
“It’s good to not let one loss turn into two losses, so to speak,” Duck said. “We hung our hat on our defense, we kept getting stops, then the offense came on down the stretch.”
The Falcons return to Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference play Friday when they take on Northside-Jacksonville at home.
North Pitt 66, Knightdale 41
North Pitt used a dominant third-quarter run to pull away from the Knights on the way to a 66-41 win in the fourth game of the MLK Showcase at South Central Monday.
Knightdale found a way to hang with the fast-paced Panthers for the opening half and change, as it trailed by only six early in the third quarter.
The Panthers, led by the hot hand of Zamareya Jones, then scored 12 straight points to take control of the game.
On the run, Jones scored or assisted on all but one of the baskets and set up an Olivia Johnson 3-pointer to kick start the 12-point swing.
Jones followed with a steal and a lay-in, before Kenae Edwards added a bucket of her own in the paint.
Gjahnice Chance cashed in on an assist from Jones less than a minute later, while Jones followed by drilling a 3-pointer from the corner just seven seconds later to cap the run.
With N.C. State women’s basketball head coach Wes Moore in attendance to watch the junior play, Jones put on a show, finishing with 26 points, seven assists and five steals.
Twenty of her points came after halftime, as she had nine in the third quarter to go along with four of her seven assists.
Johnson, who added 20 points in the win, also scored nine in the third behind a pair of 3s.
Jones finished off the quarter by beating the buzzer on a lay-in, as North Pitt’s (15-2) eight-point halftime lead more than doubled to 50-30 with one quarter remaining.
The Panthers continued their second-half dominance in the fourth, beginning the quarter on a 14-0 run.
Edwards, who finished with 10 points, seven assists, six rebounds and six steals, went 2-for-2 at the foul line to open the scoring, while Johnson hit 1-of-2 from the line to end the run.
The other 11 points in the run all came from Jones, who capped her night by scoring the 11 points in the span of 1:11 behind four scores in the paint and a 3-pointer.
Knightdale then closed the game by scoring 11 of the final 13 points, with Corine Beatty scoring North Pitt’s final points of the game in the last minute of the quarter to help close out the 25-point win.
On Friday, the Panthers resume Eastern Plains 2A Conference play with a trip to Snow Hill to take on Greene Central.
New Bern 49 Ayden-Grifton 29
The Chargers also competed in the showcase, playing in the first of five games on the day.
Ayden-Grifton suffered its second loss of the season at the hands of New Bern.
With the loss, the Chargers have now dropped four consecutive games to fall to 3-14 on the season.
Ayden-Grifton is back in action Friday when it hosts West Craven in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference collision.