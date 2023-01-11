In a game where points came at a premium, South Central rode a a burst of 3-pointers late in the first half to a 44-31 victory over visiting Jacksonville in a Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference basketball matchup Tuesday night.
Late in the second quarter, the Falcons found themselves clinging to a 14-11 lead in a low-scoring opening half.
South Central then quadrupled its lead behind three consecutive 3-pointers, the first of which coming from Ean Behm, before Connor Leitch drained back-to-back treys.
Ra-Shawn Echols closed the first-half scoring for the Cardinals with a pair of free throws with 33 seconds left to bring the hosts’ lead down to 23-13 heading into the half.
Coming out of the break, it seemed as if there was a lid on the basket on both ends of the court, as the first six minutes and change of the third quarter saw neither team score from the field.
The lone point in that span was a Michael Carlock foul shot at the 4:50 mark of the frame.
With 1:53 left in the third, Behm was finally able to break the scoring drought with a bucket on the inside.
Following a score by Zion Glover on the ensuing possession, Leitch scored the final five points of the frame, knocking down a corner 3-pointer with eight seconds left to send South Central (8-6, 4-1) into the fourth on top 30-16.
Jacksonville looked to make a run on a handful of occasions in the final quarter, but the Falcons had a response each time, keeping the lead in double figures for the remainder of the night before closing out the 13-point win.
The away side scored the first four points of the quarter, as they cut the deficit down to 10 twice early in the frame.
Leith came up with another big shot from behind the arc, draining a corner 3-pointer just in front of his own bench to squander the Cardinals’ rally.
The senior finished with a game-high 16 points, while Jamir Wright followed with a double-digit performance of his own with 12 points, and Behm chipped in nine in the victory.
Wright had five points down the stretch to help the Falcons close out the win, providing the final dagger with a 3 to give them their largest lead of the night (42-27) with 2:52 left in the game.
Jacksonville led 7-4 in the early going before the home side scored the final eight points of the first quarter to lead by five after one quarter of play.
Wright keyed the run with five points, going 2-for-2 at the free-throw line before sinking a straightaway 3-pointer in the final minute.
Troy Loftin added a point at the foul line, and Leitch closed the first-quarter scoring with a basket in the paint with 10 seconds to go to send South Central into the second with a 12-7 advantage.
After Jacksonville scored four of the first six points in a low-scoring second quarter, South Central got hot from behind the arc to double its lead heading to the locker room.
South Central continues conference play Friday with a pivotal clash with D.H. Conley, as the winner will take first place in the conference standings.
Girls’ Game
South Central 67 Jacksonville 27South Central scored the game’s first 19 points and never looked back on its way to an emphatic victory over Jacksonville at home Tuesday night.
The Falcons jumped out to the 19-0 lead behind strong play on both ends of the court.
Sabraya Baker paced the game-opening run with five points, while Charmaine Dixon and Brook Evans added four points apiece.
Jacksonville was nearly shut out for the entirety of the opening frame, but a three-point play from Kelize Velez-Galan got it on the board, as the hosts led 19-3 after eight minutes of play.
Just like it did in the first quarter, South Central used a lengthy run to open the second quarter to stretch its lead to 27 late in the first half.
The Falcons scored the first 11 points of the quarter, as Baker scored six during the 11-0 run and Evans added four points.
The duo led South Central in scoring for the night, as Evans scored a game-high 21, with Baker following closely behind with 16.
Braden Kell’s foul shot with 3:55 left in the half put the hosts on top 30-3 before the Cardinals closed the half on a 6-0 run to make it 30-9 entering halftime.
South Central (11-3, 5-0) added six points to its lead in the third, taking a 49-22 advantage into the fourth.
A 15-2 run in the final frame gave the Falcons a 40-point lead and brought the running clock into effect for the final 2:14 of the game.
Daniyiah Roach and Evans each scored four points in the run, while Alayna Randolph drilled a 3-pointer, and Kell and Kenya Renix each added buckets on the inside.
South Central closed its scoring in the form of a baseline jumper by Akima Kuhins, before Cardinal Yasenia Negron hit a free throw with no time on the clock to bring the final score to 67-27.
Boys’ Basketball New Bern 58 D.H. Conley 32
D.H. Conley suffered its first Big Carolina 3A/4A Conference loss of the season Tuesday, falling on the road against New Bern.
The Vikings’ scoring efforts were led by Cam Manning with nine points, while Cooper Marcum added seven.
D.H. Conley (11-6, 4-1) is back in action Friday when it visits South Central.
Girls’ Basketball
North Pitt 75, Washington 26North Pitt remained unbeaten in Eastern Plains 2A Conference play with a 75-26 rout of Washington on the road Tuesday.
Leading the way for the Panthers was Kenae Edwards, who finished with a triple-double on the night, scoring 18 points to go along with 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Zamareya Jones (17), Tanisia Jenkins (13) and Gjahnice Chance (10) all added double-digit scoring performances in the win.
North Pitt (13-2, 5-0) returns home to battle West Craven Friday.
Middle Schools Girls‘basketball Hope 42 P.S. Jones 7
Hope dominated on both ends of the court on its way to a win over P.S. Jones Monday night.
Leading the way on the offensive end for the Mustangs was the duo of Jazmine Farrington and Alaya Clemons with 19 and 10 points, respectively.
G.R. Whitfield 37 Grifton 19
G.R. Whitfield moved to 9-0 on the season with a triumph over Grifton at home Monday.
On Thursday, G.R. Whitfield will look to continue its undefeated season as it hosts Chicod.
C.M. Eppes 42 Farmville 4
C.M. Eppes rode a stout defensive performance to a victory against Farmville Monday.
Brylee Smith scored three of Farmville’s four points in the loss.
Boys’ basketball Hope 67 P.S. Jones 36
A strong offensive showing led Hope to a win against P.S. Jones Monday.
The Mustangs moved to 6-0 on the year, including 5-0 in conference, behind a trio of double-digit scoring performances.
Kasyn Chase led the way with 12 points, while Cayden Hill and Rooke Knittle added 10 points apiece, as 12 different Mustangs scored in the win.
Grifton 53 G.R. Whitfield 29
G.R. Whitfield was unable to pick up its first win of the season, dropping to 0-9 with a defeat at the hands of Grifton Monday.
The team will look to snap its losing streak Thursday on its home court against Chicod.
Farmville 52 C.M. Eppes 16
Farmville rolled to a victory over C.M. Eppes on Monday night.
Leading the way for the victors were Jamahri Ward with 21 points and Steven Johnson with 12.