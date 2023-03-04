Farmville Central vs. South Granville

Farmville Central’s Jah Short (2) drives to the basket against South Granville’s Pierce Pettit (12) and KJ Green last week.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

GARNER – Farmville Central's boys' basketball team has showcased its superior talent, defensive prowess and even jumped out to such large leads that it triggered running clocks in multiple games during its run in the NCHSAA Class 2A basketball playoffs.

On Saturday, the Jaguars showed that it can be tougher against an opponent that made life much more difficult.