GARNER – Farmville Central's boys' basketball team has showcased its superior talent, defensive prowess and even jumped out to such large leads that it triggered running clocks in multiple games during its run in the NCHSAA Class 2A basketball playoffs.
On Saturday, the Jaguars showed that it can be tougher against an opponent that made life much more difficult.
Farmville Central came back from a seven-point deficit midway through the third quarter, then endured a seesaw fourth period to outlast Goldsboro 76-67 Saturday in the Eastern Regional 2A final in front of an overflow crowd at South Garner High School.
The win secured the Jaguars' fifth consecutive appearance in the state 2A title game.
Farmville Central (29-1) will face unbeaten Reidsville, a 77-60 winner over Lincoln Charter, next Saturday in the NCHSAA Class 2A title game at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of N.C. State University.
"Not our best performance, but I thought we showed a lot of heart," Farmville Central coach Larry Williford said. "I thought today, in the second half, we were a tougher basketball team. We might not have made every play correctly, but we were tough.
"Toughness wins out a lot of times in games."
Goldsboro, trailing 33-29, came out of the locker room for the second half and scored 11 consecutive points to turn the Cougars' deficit into a seven-point lead as Williford called timeout with 4:46 to go in the third quarter.
"I reminded them about mental toughness Mondays, something that we started this year," Williford said. "Monday was just a tough, tough day to be a Farmville Central basketball player. I told them, 'We were built for this.'"
"He just told us to stop rushing and forcing," Farmville Central's Jah Short said of Williford. "We just slowed it down, played our game, hit a couple of shots."
Alex Moye came out of the timeout with a basket inside, then Short followed with a steal and slam to bring the Jaguars within three just 32 seconds after the timeout.
"Just proud of how they stepped up," Williford said. "I thought from that point on, we just kept going up, up, up."
Goldsboro led 48-47 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter saw a tie and five lead changes. Farmville Central went ahead for good 63-60 with 3:05 to play on a JD Daniels basket and subsequent free throw following a foul.
Again, following a Farmville Central timeout, MJ Williams followed with a basket. After a Goldsboro turnover, Moye's putback pushed the Jaguars' advantage to five with 1:35 remaining.
Though Goldsboro's Ja'Quan Green hit a 3-pointer to cut its deficit to two with 50 seconds to go, the Cougars didn't score again. The Jaguars scored the game's last seven points from the free-throw line, highlighted by Jayden Pitt hitting all four of his attempts in the waning seconds.
"Never underestimate the heart of a champion," Goldsboro coach Jamaal Croom said of the Jaguars. "Those guys from Farmville have been here time and time again. They didn't give up. They challenged us. Unfortunately, we didn't do the little things at the end of the game."
Goldsboro finished with 22 turnovers, including nine in the first quarter.
Takorrie Faison scored 17 points to pace the Cougars and used his 6-foot-7 frame to haul down 10 rebounds. Amari Latham added 16 points and eight rebounds.
Short and Daniels had 22 points apiece for Farmville Central, while Pitt added 18 and Moye chipped in 10.
Farmville Central will be going for its fourth title in the last five seasons, having won in 2019 and 2021, shared the title in 2020 with Shelby because of the pandemic and lost to Jay M. Robinson in last year's title tilt.
"We're just excited that we're going to be playing in Reynolds Coliseum next Saturday," Williford said.