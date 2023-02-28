FARMVILLE – One sign of a strong team and program is the ability to keep making winning look easy when doing so consistently is anything but.

But Farmville Central's boys' basketball team continues to roll, using runs of nine and 18 consecutive points in the first half to easily dispatch South Granville 74-38 in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A basketball playoffs. The win was the Jaguars' 18th consecutive victory.