FARMVILLE – One sign of a strong team and program is the ability to keep making winning look easy when doing so consistently is anything but.
But Farmville Central's boys' basketball team continues to roll, using runs of nine and 18 consecutive points in the first half to easily dispatch South Granville 74-38 in the fourth round of the NCHSAA 2A basketball playoffs. The win was the Jaguars' 18th consecutive victory.
Farmville Central (28-1), the No. 1 seed in the East 2A bracket, will now face No. 2 Goldsboro, a 77-60 winner over No. 3 Hertford County. The teams will square off Saturday with the site and tipoff time yet to be determined by the NCHSAA for the East's berth in the Class 2A title game.
"Looking forward to Saturday. I'm just happy for our guys," Jaguars coach Larry Williford said. "It's been our goal all year is to have a chance to go to the state championship. We have a chance on Saturday."
Farmville Central focuses on defense, and they showed half-court and full-court man-to-man, and they also threw a trap at South Granville in the last few minutes of the first half.
"This is a player's program," Williford said. "We want guys to play loose and free on offense and lock up on defense. We put a lot of emphasis on defense. It's the second straight night of the playoffs that we were just phenomenal on the defensive end of the court."
On top of the defensive lockdown, South Granville saw the Jaguars shoot the ball well, especially in the second quarter. Farmville Central scored nine consecutive points in the first quarter to forge a 22-12 lead after eight minutes, but the Vikings' 2-3 zone was shot over by the Jaguars in the second quarter.
Farmville Central went on an 18-0 run midway through the second quarter to stretch its lead to 24. The Jaguars hit four 3-pointers during the run as Jayden Pitt hit from beyond the arc in addition to Chris Rhodes and Brandon Knight twice coming off the bench.
"I'm never worried about our shooting as long as they're good shots," Williford said. "We want paint touch 3s. We always tell our guys it's your next shot. It's not your previous shot."
The Jaguars' trap frustrated South Granville, highlighted by Jah Short's steal and slam just before the halftime buzzer sounded to put Farmville Central ahead 51-23.
"If you play great defense, you're always going to have a chance to win a basketball game," Williford said. "They've locked in and I like where we're at."
Pitt's 3 with 4:28 to play in the third quarter pushed the Jaguars' lead to 40, triggering a running clock for the rest of the game. At the next clock stoppage, Williford emptied his bench and sat his starters for the night.
Pitt paced Farmville Central with 18 points, and Short added 16 along with three steals.
South Granville, the No. 5 seed in the East, finished its season with a 23-8 record.
Farmville Central and Goldsboro met on Jan. 7, with the Jaguars winning 77-69.
"Well-coached, phenomenal players," Williford said of the Cougars. "It was a good game back in January on a neutral court. We'll strap it up on a neutral court again on Saturday.
"But this time, there will be whole lot more riding on it."
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
North Pitt 70, Northeastern 62
The second-seeded Panthers (27-2) punched their ticket to the 2A semis with a win over No. 3 seed Northeastern in a game of momentum swings on Tuesday night.
The game was within reach for the visitors from Elizabeth City at halftime with the score 38-28 North Pitt, but then Panthers ran roughshod over the Eagles in the opening minutes of the third quarter, building a seemingly insurmountable 45-28 lead midway through the period.
But Northeastern rallied next, embarking on a 17-8 swing the rest of the quarter to make it an eight-point game, 53-45, heading into the fourth.
In the final stanza, it was North Pitt back on the run, taking back a 59-45 edge to open another high-scoring quarter. The Panthers held a 65-56 edge with less than three minutes to play and held on for the win.
Zamareya Jones continued to lead the Panthers with 34 points, while Zykhela Staton added 15.
Now, the Panthers will do battle with No. 5 Seaforth, a 40-33 upset winner over top-seeded Beddingfield in Tuesday’s other 2A East clash.
BOYS’ TENNIS
J.H. Rose 7, South Central 2
Rose opened the season with a rivalry win on Tuesday.
The Rampants swept the singles round with wins, 1 through 6, from Stockton Rouse, Bryson Wall, Harrison Evans, Wyatt Schmidt, Mac McCall and Dylan Sawyer.
The South Central doubles duos of Colin Sugg-Carson Turner and Gavi Henley-Tre Bruewer both netted victories sandwiched around a Rose victory from the tandem of Tyler Rapplyea-Jamar Almond.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
D.H. Conley 9, Holmes 0
The Vikings went on the road on Monday to open the season with a shutout.
Malloy Richardson’s hat trick led the scoring along with goals from Emily Gibson, Ebbie Purvis, Rebekah Ochoa, Aubrey Mayberry, Madeline Wigent and Hannah Gray.
Madison Hopkins, Raegan Dixon and Kendall Griffin combined for the shutout.
BOYS’ GOLF
Conley takes third
The D.H. Conley golf team opened the season on Monday by placing third out of seven teams in Big Carolina Conference action at Jacksonville Country Club.
The Vikings shot 341 as a team. Coleton DuRant shot a seven-over 79 to lead the team, followed by Jae Yoon shot 82, Jonathan Jackson 88, John Thomas Anderson 92 and Hudson Truell 93.
Conley was back in action on Wednesday at Goldsboro.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS
BOYS’ SOCCER
Hope 7, E.B. Aycock 0
Hope rolled past Aycock on Tuesday behind two goals each from Alex McJunkins, Ayden Nitcheu and Jayvion Darden.
Josh Futrell scored the other goal in the Hope win, and Ayron Nitcheu notched two assists. The clean sheet was split by Joe Raccine and Trey Villasenor.