BETHEL — Greene Central and North Pitt split a pair of games Thursday night, with the host Panthers winning the girls’ game before the visiting Rams came away with a victory in the boys’ game.
The big story of the night, however, came off the court, as a popcorn machine fire in the concession stand forced the evacuation of the gym and a 35-minute delay during the second quarter of the girls game as Bethel Fire Department responded to the scene.
After the lengthy delay, play resumed as normal, just with the smell of burnt popcorn resonating throughout the gym.
The boys’ game saw Greene Central (15-4, 6-2 EPC) slowly pull away as the night went on as it secured a 66-50 victory over North Pitt.
After a back-and-forth opening eight minutes that saw the visitors exit with a 13-10 lead, the Rams used a big run to open the second quarter to take control of the game.
The Rams opened the frame on a 10-2 run over the opening 4:32 to stretch their lead to double figures.
Rayvon Moncrieft sparked the run with a 3-pointer before Bingo Auston drained a turnaround jumper to push the lead to eight.
Auston added a pair of foul shots later in the run before Tre Dodd scored the final three points of the run on a free throw and a bucket in the paint off an offensive rebound.
The visitors used a six-point run later in the frame behind a trey from Marquise Newton to further cushion their lead as they took a 31-20 advantage into the half.
After falling behind by 14 early in the second half, North Pitt (5-11, 3-3 EPC) began to make a push near the middle portions of the quarter.
The Panthers got the lead down to single digits on a 5-0 run, as Devin Crumble started things with a free throw and Tyquan Roberson finished the run with a bucket in the paint to bring the score to 38-29 with 3:28 to go in the quarter.
Crumble led North Pitt on the night with 19 points in the loss.
The home side had a chance to get the lead down to seven, but Auston came away with a crucial block on the other end, which swung the momentum back to the Rams’ side and led to a 7-0 run.
Kamari Hall scored the first four points of the run behind a basket and two foul shots, while Moncrieft hit a corner 3-pointer to stretch North Pitt’s lead back out to 16 points.
Auston later went on a 7-0 run on his own to help the Rams take a 55-34 lead into the final quarter of play.
The teams traded scores in the closing eight minutes as neither team was able to go on a run and Greene Central closed out the 16-point win.
The Rams were led by a double-double from Kendrick Harper, who scored 14 points to go along with 18 rebounds.
Auston added nine points, while Newton and Dodd followed with eight and seven points, respectively.
Both teams are back in action tonight as Greene Central travels to Ayden-Grifton, while North Pitt hits the road to face Southwest Edgecombe.
Girls’ Game North Pitt 63 Greene Central 10
The Panthers used a dominating performance in the opening half despite the extensive delay as they secured a huge win at home over Greene Central.
In a opening half that took nearly an hour and a half, North Pitt was dominant in both ends of the court on its way to taking a 39-3 lead as it scored the final 37 points of the half after falling behind 3-2 in the early going.
After Leaundrea Mason gave the Rams the lead with a three-point play at the 6:07 mark of the opening quarter, the home side closed the frame on a 19-0 run.
North Pitt (14-3, 5-1 EPC) then scored the first seven points of the second quarter when the fire alarm went off at the 5:20 mark of the quarter and the gym was cleared.
The Panthers were quick to shake off any rust they may have had from the 35-minute delay, as Aquarius Pettaway went on a 7-0 run herself after the restart to help her team take the 36-point halftime lead.
Pettaway finished the night with a team-high 19 points to go along with 15 boards, while Kenae Edwards and Gjahnice Chance added eight points apiece in the win.
After an 83-minute first half and a shortened halftime, the Panthers were able to force the running clock early in the third quarter, as the second half lasted just 17 minutes.
Zykheia Staton scored four points in the third to help North Pitt take a 52-5 advantage into the fourth.
The final eight minutes saw a handful of North Pitt’s bench players get some playing time.
Chance, Tanasia Jenkins, Caroline Smith, Victoria Tyson, Cierra Major and Corine Beatty all scored one basket apiece for the Panthers in the final quarter to close out the 63-10 win.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL D.H. Conley 49, Northside 47
D.H. Conley won a tight game over Northside on Wednesday night to improve to 12-3 this season.
The Vikings were led by Cooper Marcum’s 19 points, Tre Clemons’ 11 and Deontay Joseph’s 10 Cam Manning 2, and Isaiah Crumpler 7.
D.H. Conley 72 West Craven 41
Conley had balanced scoring in a big win on Thursday, led by Marcum’s 15 and Joseph’s 14.
Conley (13-3) hosts Havelock tonight.
SWIMMING Conley sweeps titles
The D.H. Conley boys’ swim team captured the Big Carolina Conference championship on Wednesday night in New Bern.
The Vikings topped the team standings ahead of New Bern, J.H. Rose, South Central and Havelock.
Event winners for Conley were: 200 medley relay: (Collin Bullard, Tyson Cook, Dylan McIntyre, Bryce Gooding), 1:58.16; 100 freestyle: Bullard, 54.44; 400 free relay: Bullard, Gooding, McIntyre, Jay Vazquez), 3:52.47.
Second-place finishers were: 200 IM: McIntyre, 2:31.19; 50 free: Cook, 24.98 500 Free: Vazquez, 5:56.20; 200 free relay: (Cook, Gooding, Noah Futrell, Vazquez), 1:45.72; 100 back: McIntyre, 1:07.68; 100 breast: Tyson Cook, 1:18.75.
The Conley girls also won, with the Vikings outdistancing Rose, New Bern, South Central and Jacksonville.
First-place finishers were: 200 medley relay: (Emily Armen, Kristen Ivey, Brook Despres, Abigail Hornick), 1:58.31; 50 free: Armen, 25.13; 200 free relay: (Lauren Bullard, Caitlyn Dunnigan, Ivey, Armen), 1:43.37; 100 back: Bullard, 1:07.40; 100 breast: Ivey, 1:12.28.
Second-place finishers were: 100 breast: Despres, 1:07.84; 100 back: Helen Dennison, 1:07.84; 50 free: Hornick, 26.20; 100 free: Armen, 53.65; 500 free: Ivey, 5:22.79; 400 free relay: (Hornick, Dunnigan, Dennison, Despres, 4:05.04.
WRESTLING Vikes have 5 champs
D.H. Conley claimed five champions and had nine total grapplers compete in the finals of the Big Carolina Conference tournament on Saturday at Havelock, all of whom earned all-conference honors.
Nailing down titles were Ethan Lensyzyn (120 pounds), Sammy Obied (138), Carson Hathaway (152), Walker Kassnove (160) and Brendon Gregory (170).
Taking second place were Chris Bonner (113), Josh Pierre (126), Porter Mills (132) and Caleb Bess (182).
Conley will be back in action Monday for the start of the state playoffs.