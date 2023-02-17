Farmville Central's Short

Farmville Central’s Jah Short throws down a one-handed slam during a win over Wilson Prep earlier this season. Short scored 27 points in Friday's Eastern Plains tournament title game against Greene Central.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

FARMVILLE -- For Farmville Central's boys basketball team, Friday's 76-63 grinding win over Greene Central to capture the Eastern Plains 2A Conference tournament – its 10th consecutive league crown – was good preparation for the upcoming NCHSAA Class 2A playoffs.

Zamareya Jones paced North Pitt's girls with 55 points to beat SouthWest Edgecombe 72-60 to capture the ECC 2A tournament title.