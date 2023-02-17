FARMVILLE -- For Farmville Central's boys basketball team, Friday's 76-63 grinding win over Greene Central to capture the Eastern Plains 2A Conference tournament – its 10th consecutive league crown – was good preparation for the upcoming NCHSAA Class 2A playoffs.
Zamareya Jones paced North Pitt's girls with 55 points to beat SouthWest Edgecombe 72-60 to capture the ECC 2A tournament title.
The boys' game was closer than the final score indicated. The third quarter saw four lead changes, and the contest was knotted at 55 on a layup by Greene Central's Savior Branch early in the final period.
A 3-pointer by Jah Short with 5:42 to go and three free throws by Jayden Pitt after being fouled 30 seconds later put Farmville Central (24-1) ahead for good.
The Jaguars hit eight of their nine free-throw attempts in the final 1:35 to pad the margin.
"Obviously, we didn't have our best night shooting the ball from deep," Farmville Central coach Larry Williford said. "We rebounded the ball really well tonight, especially in the second half. We came up with a lot of big boards."
The Rams (21-6) suffered their third loss to the Jaguars this season.
"We haven't played many teams better than Farmville Central, and in order to win a 2A title, we're going to have to beat a team like that," Greene Central coach Blue Edwards said. "The last two games in particular against Farmville Central, we have shown that we can play. Now, we just have to be a little bit more consistent in doing the things that we do well. The only thing that bothered me tonight is our lack in handling the basketball in our guards. Too many turnovers."
The Rams committed 19 turnovers, including 10 in the second quarter.
Short paced the Jaguars with 27 points, and Alex Moye added 18 to go with six rebounds. Pitt chipped in 11 points, while J.D. Daniels pulled down seven rebounds to go with his six points.
Kendrick Harper led Greene Central with 19 points and 11 rebounds as four Rams finished in double figures. Nemaj Auston and Amir Holmes had 13 points apiece, while Branch added 12.
Girls
North Pitt 72, SouthWest Edgecombe 60
After the game, Jones had to ice a sore shoulder suffered earlier in the week going for a loose ball.
It didn't slow down her offensive output. She scored the Panthers’ first 13 points and 31 in the first two quarters, though strong play from SouthWest Edgecombe's MacKenzie Moore and Aaliyah Whitehead had the Cougars trailing only 36-28 at intermission.
While SouthWest Edgecombe (17-7) tried different defenders on Jones, it did little to slow her down. Cougars coach Sandra Langley, the winningest basketball coach in North Carolina high school history, called timeout on three different occasions after Jones had beaten her team down the floor to hit a 3-pointer in transition.
"We did better against her than last time," Langley said. "We tried different players on her."
But while Langley was pleased with her team's effort, particularly that of Moore, a freshman who finished with 27 points and 21 rebounds, she also noted that her team missed 14 free-throw attempts.
Jones poured in 15 points in the third quarter alone as the Panthers (23-2) grew the lead to 24 early in the final period.
"She was feeling it, and she knew we were a little shorthanded," North Pitt coach Antwon Pittman said.
Kanae Edwards and Olivia Johnson did not play for North Pitt, though Pittman said they'll be back for the playoffs.
"She knew there was going to be a little more of a load on her," Pittman said of Jones. "We didn't know she was going to give us 55, but she's a big-time player. She works hard, and she's a great kid. She's just different."
Jones finished with 11 3-pointers among her 55 to go with five rebounds and three steals.
Jer’Lisah Pridgen had 16 points and seven rebounds for SouthWest Edgecombe, while Whitehead added 15 points.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
South Central 60
Jacksonville 57
The Falcons hung around with top-seeded Jacksonville in Friday's Big Carolina Conference tournament championship game long enough to force overtime.
When they did, the visitors took control of the game for good to clinch the tournament BCC championship, and now SC (15-10) will await its first-round opponent in the state playoffs.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
D.H. Conley 63
South Central 46
The Vikings claimed the BCC girls' title in resounding fashion on Friday night at Jacksonville High School with a 17-point shelling of their crosstown rivals.
It marked the 25th win of the season for D.H. Conley (25-3) and gave the Vikings the season series lead over the Falcons (19-5) after the teams split during the regular season.