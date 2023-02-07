A battle of the top two teams in the Eastern Plains 2A conference showed Farmville Central remains on another level as it took down Greene Central 85-75 to capture a conference championship for the 10th straight season and lock up the top seed in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.
Farmville Central coach Larry Williford said he told his team there’s a lot of pressure that comes with being a basketball player at the school because of the streak.
“When that streak started, a lot of these guys were little. They don’t know those guys,” Williford said. “But you don’t want to be the team that didn’t win it, didn’t get a one-seed, a conference championship, get to put a sticker up on that board and bring your kids back and say, ‘Hey, that was our team.’ So, we had the sticker in there ready and we told them it was their sticker and they had to go get it, and I’m happy for them."
Farmville moved to 21-1 overall and 11-0 in Eastern Plains 2A conference play, while Greene Central finished the regular season at 19-5 overall and 10-2 in conference play.
Jaguars’ leading scorer Jah Short led the way with a game-high 36 points. Three others had double figures in points: Mykal Williams with 16, Jayden Pitt with 14 and JD Daniels with 10.
For the Rams, it was Nemaj Auston leading with 22 points, while leading scorer Kendrick Harper added 15.
The game was closer than the score showed, as the Rams trailed by only three entering the fourth quarter before FC pulled away with a 13-3 run midway through the quarter.
And it was much closer than when the two teams played last month, when the Jaguars easily won 97-70.
“We came and competed,” Greene Central coach Blue Edwards said. “Normally when we come here, we get our hat handed to us. We matched up a little bit better. We showed up tonight. Hopefully, we’ll be better next time we play them.”
Farmville's only loss of the season remains a non-conference game against Don Bosco prep from New Jersey in December.
Greene Central followed up on its only loss in conference play
Farmville came in on a 10-game win streak, while Greene Central had a five-game win streak of its own and hadn’t lost in conference play since that first matchup with FC.
Farmville closes out the regular season Friday night hosting conference North Pitt for senior night at 6 p.m. before it hits the playoffs.
“We did what we had to do,” Williford said. “It wasn’t our best performance. But we had to grind it out and that’s good this time of year because when you get to the playoffs eventually it’s going to get to that kind of game.”
Girls' game
Farmville Central 52
Greene Central 48
The Farmville Central girls held off Greene Central to get back into the win column.
The Jaguars moved to 13-7 on the season and 8-3 in Eastern Plains 2A conference play, while Greene Central finished its regular season 8-15 overall and 4-8 in conference.
Farmville Central had lost a three-game win streak its last time out, a two-point loss at West Craven. Greene Central, which topped Farmville by two in their previous meeting last month, came in dropping four of its last five games.
Kamiyah Wooten and Madison Denham each scored 13 for Farmville Central while Arlisha Mason and An’nysha Wooten paced the Rams with 16 and 14 points.
Farmville closes out the regular season Friday night hosting conference champion North Pitt, which won the previous meeting last month, for senior night at 6 p.m.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
New Bern 62, D.H. Conley 53
The Vikings fell on the road at New Bern on Tuesday night, despite Cooper Marcum pouring in 22 points and Isaiah Crumpler adding 15.
D.H. Conley (14-9, 7-4 Big Carolina Conference) closes out the regular season on Friday night at home against South Central.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
North Pitt 81, West Craven 39
Already in control of the Eastern Plains 2A regular season title, the Panthers kept rolling on the road on Tuesday with another big win.
Zamareya Jones went off for 41 points, six assists and eight steals while Zykhela Staton added 17 points and Gjahnice Chance 11 in the blowout.