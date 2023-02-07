Farmville Central's Short

Farmville Central's Jah Short drives to the basket for a score in front of SouthWest Edgecombe's Zy'Tavious Thigpen on Jan. 20. Short exploded for 36 points on Tuesday night against Greene Central.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

A battle of the top two teams in the Eastern Plains 2A conference showed Farmville Central remains on another level as it took down Greene Central 85-75 to capture a conference championship for the 10th straight season and lock up the top seed in the NCHSAA 2A state playoffs.

Farmville Central coach Larry Williford said he told his team there’s a lot of pressure that comes with being a basketball player at the school because of the streak.