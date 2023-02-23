FARMVILLE – This was no trap game for Farmville Central's boys' basketball team, though North Johnston might argue the point.
Farmville Central threw a full-court trap at the Panthers from the opening tip and ran away with an 82-53 victory in a second-round game in the NCHSAA 2A playoffs.
The Jaguars, which improved to 26-1 with their 16th consecutive victory, will next face East Carteret in the third round Saturday in Farmville. The Mariners advanced by edging Seaforth 61-60.
After trading baskets to open the game, Farmville Central's Mykal Williams went coast to coast 1:52 into the game for a 4-2 advantage.
It proved the start of a 24-3 run over the next 4:05 for the Jaguars, the top seed in the East 2A bracket. Farmville Central's trap turned North Johnston over eight times in the opening period.
"I like that we can defend in a lot of different ways," Farmville Central coach Larry Williford said. "A lot of it is personnel-wise is who we're playing and what we think we can do defensively. Our guys trust in our system. We spend as much time in the man-to-man as we do on trapping in practice. I'd say, during the season, that 80 percent of our practices are defensive based.
"If you can't defend, you can't run and you can't win."
Between passes that sailed out of bounds on North Johnston, the Jaguars picking up most of the loose balls and taking missed shots by the Panthers and quickly transitioning to the other end for easy baskets, Farmville Central quickly took command.
The Jaguars crashed the boards on both ends, allowing few follow-ups defensively, and got easy putbacks on the offensive end.
Jah Short had 12 points, half of them on dunks, and four rebounds in the opening eight minutes as the Jaguars led 32-10.
"Anytime you can get the ball out of their point guard's hands and get it into other people's hands – except for maybe (North Johnston's Marcel Freeman) – that's what we were trying to do, and pushing them to certain areas of the court where we thought we could get some traps and some rotations," Willford said. "Our intensity, from the get-go, was where it needed to be.
"I thought the first eight minutes, we were at a championship level of intensity."
Farmville Central maintained the full-court pressure over the next two periods. North Johnston (20-7) did a better job in the second quarter, though the Panthers committed seven more turnovers in the third period and finished with 22 for the game.
Farmville Central was balanced offensively. Short finished with 19 points, while Jayden Pitt and Alex Moye both chipped in 15 points and five rebounds. Williams added 11 points and six rebounds.
"We've got a lot of weapons," Williford said. "We're very fortunate. We're experienced. This time of the season, it's about focusing on the next opponent, and that's East Carteret."
The Mariners (20-6) and Farmville Central faced each other in the third round of the playoffs last season, a game the Jaguars won 101-60.
"They've got good guard play," Williford said of East Carteret. "They have two guards - I think both of them have scored over 1,000 points. We've got our work cut out for us."
Jaylen Sumler paced North Johnston with 20 points and five rebounds, and Freeman accounted for 17 points.
Greene Central 65, Kinston 58
The Rams upended host Kinston on Thursday night after a fight to the finish in which Greene Central was clinging to a 61-58 lead with less than a minute to play but was able to pad its advantage in a must-foul situation for the Vikings.
Amir Jones poured in 24 points for Greene Central while Nemaj Auston added 14 and K.J. Harper 12 in the win.
The No. 13 seed Rams (22-6) moved into Saturday’s third round and will travel once again to take on No. 5 South Granville (22-7), a 78-59 winner over Manteo.
3A
Terry Sanford 55, South Central 53
The Falcons’ second-round game, and their season, went down to the wire on Thursday night.
After the 25-seeded visitors led 28-21 at the halftime intermission, South Central rallied in the third and went toe-to-toe with the Bulldogs to the finish line.
The No. 9 Falcons stormed back in the third with 19 points to trim the deficit to 53-50, then traded blows in the final sequences but could not find a game-tying or game-winning basket.
SC finished the season 16-11.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
2A
North Pitt 78, Hertford County 47
The Panthers (25-2) also had an easy time of things in the second round, riding another big night from Zamareya Jones to victory.
Jones scored 32 points, followed by 21 from Zykhela Staton and 12 from Gjahnice Chance.
With the win, No. 2 seed North Pitt advanced to Saturday’s third-round clash at home against seventh-seeded Southwest Onslow (23-1), which eliminated J.F. Webb in a 54-37 blowout.
3A
South Central 80, Williams 48
The Falcons girls won in another rout in Thursday’s second round, building an insurmountable early lead and never relenting.
South Central led 46-20 by halftime and was completely out of reach but the end of the third, leading 62-33.
The third-seeded Falcons (21-5) advanced to Saturday’s third round and a matchup with 11-seed Terry Sanford (22-5), also a convincing winner on Thursday by way of a 63-45 drubbing of Fike.
4A
D.H. Conley 57, Apex Friendship 52
The Vikings defended their home court in a tight second-round victory on Thursday night.
The game was closer than the final almost throughout. The hosts were clinging to a 49-47 edge with two minutes to play, it was 42-39 Conley at the third-quarter turn, 29-28 at the half and 13-11 after the first quarter.
After gutting out the win, No. 6 seed Conley (26-3) advanced to Saturday’s third round to take on No. 3 Panther Creek (24-4), which flew past Southern Alamance in the second round, 80-44.