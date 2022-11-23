FARMVILLE — Farmville Central secured a pair of dominant wins over Wilson Prep in a girls’ and boys’ basketball doubleheader Tuesday night.
The boys’ team set the tone with an impressive first quarter on their way to an 84-62 victory.
A 20-3 run broke open a close game in the opening eight minutes to give the Jaguars a 30-11 lead after one quarter of play.
Holding an 8-6 lead in the early going, Farmville Central (2-0) scored the next eight points of the game to begin pulling away.
Jayden Pitt and Jah Short each scored four points during the 8-0 run, but Jahmar Jones responded with a three-point play to pull the visitors back to within seven at 16-9 with 3:42 left in the first.
Farmville Central then used a quick 10-point burst to expand its lead to 17 points late in the quarter.
Following a JD Daniels free throw, Mykal Williams drained back-to-back 3-pointers on two consecutive possessions. Another trey from Alex Moye followed just 13 seconds later, as Williams capped the run with a score on the inside.
“Last night in practice we didn’t run a single set play. We talked about defensive transition, trying to speed people up and turn them over,” Farmville Central head coach Larry Williford said. “I thought collectively, all 12 guys played hard.”
Short closed out the scoring in the first quarter with an emphatic dunk in the closing seconds to give the Jags a 30-11 advantage heading into the second quarter.
The second saw the home side add one point to its lead to take a 49-29 lead into the half.
Daniels paced the Jaguars in the quarter with six points on his way to finishing the night with 17, while Williams led the way with 23 points and Short chipped in 16.
Farmville Central continued to pull away out of the break, using a 16-3 run in the middle of the third quarter to extend the lead to 69-43 heading into the closing eight minutes.
Six of those points came from Daniels, while Short added four, and Pitt and Williams added one basket apiece.
A back-and-forth final quarter saw Wilson Prep cut four points off the deficit to bring the final score to 84-62.
“We’re 2-0 going into Thanksgiving and we’ve got a big one here next week with South Central,” Williford said. “I like where we’re at, but there’s still a lot of work to do.”
Farmville Central is off until that Dec. 1 clash when FC welcomes South Central to the Jaguar Den.
Girls’ Game Farmville Central 68 Wilson Prep 6
Farmville Central dominated all facets of the game on its way to a resounding 68-6 win over Wilson Prep in its first game of the season Tuesday.
The Jaguars scored early in often in the first quarter as they stormed out to a 30-3 lead and never looked back.
Kamiyah Wooten led the high-flying offensive attack with 17 of her game-high 23 points in the opening eight minutes of play.
The senior’s first six points came as part of a game-opening 14-0 run for the Jags, as Nakevia Phillips added four points during the stretch along with buckets from Kalyn Baker and Jamya Saddler.
With the starters on the bench for the entire second quarter, Farmville Central outscored the Tigers 10-2 in the frame to take a 40-5 advantage into halftime.
Kamia Frazier led the way with four points in the quarter, as the senior finished with nine points on the night, while Baker, Phillips, Saddler and Janisja Carmon all added six points in the win.
In quarter three, the Jaguars scored all 21 points, pushing their lead to 61-5 heading into the fourth.
Six different players scored for the hosts in the quarter, led by Wooten’s six points.
A Wilson Prep free throw opened the scoring in the fourth quarter 43 seconds in before the home side scored the final seven points of the game to close out the 62-point win.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL North Pitt 80, Currituck 25
The home-standing Panthers sprinted easily to the finish line on Tuesday night behind an amazing quadruple-double by Zamareya Jones that included 24 points, 11 steals, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.
Adding to the barrage for North Pitt were Tanisia Jenkins (17 points, 8 rebounds), Kenae Edwards (13 pts.) and Zykhela Staton (11 pts.).
North Pitt (2-0) travels to South Central on Tuesday.