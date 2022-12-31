Farmville Central’s Jah Short goes up for a shot in front of a South Central defender during a game earlier this season. Short led the Jaguars with 31 points in a 79-75 defeat at the hands of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) Friday night.
RALEIGH — Despite a handful of furious rallies, a slow start doomed Farmville Central as it suffered a 79-75 loss to Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) in the championship game of the Devonte Graham bracket at the John Wall Invitational Friday night at Broughton High School.
A hot start by the Ironmen saw the Jaguars in a 14-1 hole in the early going.
Despite being punched in the mouth in the opening few minutes, Farmville Central (10-1) responded, putting together a handful of runs to cut into the deficit throughout the night.
One of the top-rated juniors in the country in Dylan Harper proved to be too much to overcome, as he had a response for every Jags run, helping his team preserve the lead the entire night on the way to the four-point win.
Harper finished with a game-high 35 points, while Jah Short led Farmville Central in the heavyweight bout, as the senior followed shortly behind Harper with 31 points in the narrow loss.
After the strong opening run that saw Don Bosco Prep score the game’s first 10 points, it maintained a 22-10 lead following the opening eight minutes.
A back-and-forth second quarter followed, as the Jags cut the deficit to as little as four before the Ironmen scored the final four points of the half to head into the break on top 34-26.
The momentum began to swing right out of the gate in the second, as Farmville Central opened on a 7-0 run behind a bucket and an emphatic dunk from Short around a step-back trey by MJ Williams.
Later in the quarter, another seven-point run pulled the defending NCHSAA 2A runner-ups within four.
Short scored the first four points of the run behind a three-point play, while Williams followed with an old-fashioned three-point play of his own.
Baskets from Nasim Cosby and Harper put an end to the run and swung the momentum back to Don Bosco’s side heading into the break.
The Ironmen carried that momentum into the second half, stretching their lead to 13 near the midway portion of the third quarter.
A 9-1 run for Farmville, sparked by JD Daniels’ five points, brought the margin back down to seven with 2:51 left in the quarter.
Don Bosco had a response once again, using a 7-1 spurt of its own to take an 11-point (55-44) advantage into the final eight minutes of play.
An action-packed fourth quarter saw the teams trade highlight reel scores, with the three-point play being crucial for both teams in the frame.
In the middle portions of the quarter, Short and Alex Moye both finished off three-point plays at the foul line around a Harper three-point play, as all three came in the span of just 24 seconds.
The plays were all part of a 10-3 run for the Jaguars, as Moye added two more free throws before an acrobatic lay-in from Williams on the ensuing possession trimmed the Ironmen lead to 66-61 with 4:48 remaining.
Farmville Central then went cold, going nearly three minutes without a score, as Don Bosco cushioned its lead, going back on top by double-digits inside the final two minutes behind a seven-point run.
Despite being in an 11-point hole, the Jags continued to fight with field goals from Daniels and Williams around a pair of Short free throws once again made it a two-possession game at 73-67 with 1:12 left.
In the final minute, the Ironmen put the game away at the foul line, going 6-for-8 at the charity stripe to close out the win.
Short capped his strong performance with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to bring the final margin of defeat down to four.
Farmville Central is back in action Wednesday when it hosts Washington in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference matchup.