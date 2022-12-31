Farmville Central's Short

Farmville Central’s Jah Short goes up for a shot in front of a South Central defender during a game earlier this season. Short led the Jaguars with 31 points in a 79-75 defeat at the hands of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) Friday night.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

RALEIGH — Despite a handful of furious rallies, a slow start doomed Farmville Central as it suffered a 79-75 loss to Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) in the championship game of the Devonte Graham bracket at the John Wall Invitational Friday night at Broughton High School.

A hot start by the Ironmen saw the Jaguars in a 14-1 hole in the early going.